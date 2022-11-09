Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Miami

Georgia Tech has been battling injuries and the flu in the past week, but that has not resulted in many changes in the depth chart this week ahead of the game against Miami.

Once again, there is going to be a question mark at quarterback. Jeff Sims is listed as the starter for Georgia Tech, but that was also the case last week and Sims did not play. Zach Pyron is listed as the backup, but Pyron did make his first career start this past week in the victory over Virginia Tech. Keep an eye on this leading up to kickoff.

Will Zach Pyron make another start for Georgia Tech on Saturday? Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Running back has not changed, as all three of Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith, and Dylan McDuffie are listed as co-starters. McDuffie has been a non-factor the past few weeks and Smith led the way last week. Freshman Jamie Felix also saw carries.

The wide receiver position remains the same, with Nate McCollum, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter getting the starts. McCollum had a great performance last week against Virginia Tech, tallying over 100 yards. Dylan Leonard is the starting tight end.

The offensive line is where you will see a little bit of change. Jordan Williams, who has played and started games at right tackle, will be at right guard, while Jakiah Leftwich will be at right tackle. Corey Robinson, Pierce Quick, and Weston Franklin are the other starters.

The defensive line sees no change. Keion White and Kyle Kennard are coming off of the edge, while Makius Scott and D'quan Douse are inside. Douse is coming off a great performance in which he had 2.5 sacks against Virginia Tech.

Charlie Thomas had a career-high 16 tackles against Virginia Tech Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley will start at linebacker and Thomas is coming off one of his best performances of the season. Thomas had 16 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble against Virginia Tech.

In the secondary, Zamari Walton and Myles Sims will be on the outside at corner, K.J. Wallace is at nickel, and Clayton Powell-Lee and LaMiles Brooks are at safety. Powell-Lee was just named the ACC's defensive back of the week and earned his first career interception against Virginia Tech.

Gavin Stewart will be the kicker and David Shanahan the punter.

As the last few weeks have shown, the depth chart is just a starting point for the week and things can change. Be sure to stay tuned for updates when they do.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Mario Cristobal talks about Georgia Tech and matching the Yellow Jackets energy

Everything from Brent Key ahead of Miami

ESPN report links Georgia Tech to new coaching candidate

Georgia Tech uses second half to surge past Clayton State

Georgia Tech gets commitment from three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee

Georgia Tech projected to make bowl game by CBS Sports

Three Yellow Jackets awarded with ACC players of the week for week 10

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced

Georgia Tech Basketball: Complete 2022-2023 Season Preview

Georgia Tech Football: Grade report for the offense in win over Virginia Tech