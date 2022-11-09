Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings

Week 10 could not have gone any worse for the ACC. Clemson, the conference's best hope for the playoff, lost to an unranked Notre Dame team on Saturday night. The Tigers were number four in the college football playoff rankings and seemingly had a straightforward path to the playoff. While they are not eliminated completely, they are hanging by a thread.

Elsewhere, two of the ACC's ranked teams (Wake Forest and Syracuse) lost and dropped out of the top 25, Florida State dominated Miami in their annual rivalry game, and Georgia Tech overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Virginia Tech on the road.

So how did the ACC power rankings shake out after this week?

14. Boston College (2-7, L vs Duke 38-31)- Last week: 14

It has been a tough season for Boston College and head coach Jeff Hafley and with the loss on Friday to Duke, the Eagles have been eliminated from bowl contention. The injuries have been piling up for Boston College, but they did show fight against the Blue Devils and kept the game close as a double-digit underdog.

Boston College travels to NC State this weekend.

13. Virginia Tech (2-7, L vs Georgia Tech)- Last week: 13

Virginia Tech blew a late lead to Georgia Tech Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech is the other ACC team that lost bowl eligibility this weekend and it was a brutal way to do so. The Hokies had an 11-point lead against Georgia Tech on Saturday and watched it slip away in the fourth quarter as Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells fumbled the ball on the final possession.

It has been a season to forget in Blacksburg and it is likely only going to get worse. A trip to Duke this weekend is a likely loss for Virginia Tech.

12. Miami (4-5, L vs Florida State 45-3)- Last week: 10

Miami was noncompetitive in a loss to Florida State and the 45-3 beatdown was one of the biggest blowouts in Hurricane's history. The injuries are piling up for Miami a bowl game is starting to look like an uphill battle now.

The only good news for Miami is that its recruiting class remains the best in the ACC and one of the best in the country. There is a chance this team has no fight in them the rest in the way after a loss like that and they are actually underdogs at Georgia Tech this weekend.

11. Virginia (3-6, L vs North Carolina 31-28)- Last week: 11

The Cavaliers looked like they might take down North Carolina on Saturday, but the defense could not get enough stops against the Tar Heel's offense. Virginia is one loss away from not being able to go to a bowl game, but the schedule is manageable.

It is not crazy to suggest Virginia could win against Pitt, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Tech. That is not to say they will, but the Virginia defense could get them there.

10. Georgia Tech (4-5, W vs Virginia Tech 28-27)- Last week: 12

Georgia Tech got a big comeback win over Virginia Tech on Saturday Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It was not pretty, but Georgia Tech got a road win in Blacksburg 28-27. True freshman quarterback Zach Pyron got a win in his first start and the defense forced four turnovers. While Virginia Tech is a bad team, the Yellow Jackets showed a ton of heart in being able to come back.

Georgia Tech still has a big uphill battle to make a bowl game, but the opportunity is there. A toss-up game against Miami awaits Georgia Tech on senior day this Saturday.

9. Syracuse (6-3, L vs Pitt 19-9)- Last week: 8

Syracuse is a team in free fall and it is fair to point out that injuries are playing a huge part in that. The Orange are banged up at a ton of key positions and the schedule is doing this team no favors. The only clearly winnable game is the last one of the season against Boston College.

The losing streak should not make people forget that Syracuse has massively overachieved this season and was a good team before injuries. A team like Syracuse just can't sustain too many injuries to so many good players.

8. Wake Forest (6-3, L vs NC State 30-21)- Last week: 7

Just a couple of weeks ago, Wake Forest had a path to a possible Orange Bowl bid. Now, the Demon Deacons are unranked after a disappointing loss to NC State.

The once formidable offense has not gotten it done in recent weeks and that has been disappointing to see for Dave Clawson's squad. They will have an opportunity to knock off North Carolina at home this weekend and ruin the season the Tar Heels have going.

7. Pitt ( W vs Syracuse 19-9)- Last week:9

There was nothing impressive about it, but Pitt got a win over Syracuse. The rushing attack remains strong for Pitt and it was not Israel Abanikanda doing the running this week. Rodney Hammond Jr had over 100 yards and a touchdown and that has been the recipe for the Panthers all year.

Pitt has a chance to finish strong and will visit Virginia this weekend. The Cavalier's defense has been the better part of the team this season and that could provide problems for this offense. The defensive line had its best game of the season and finished with six sacks on Saturday.

6. Duke (6-3, W vs Boston College 38-31)- Last week: 6

Duke clinched a spot in a bowl game with a win over lowly Boston College on Friday and what a turnaround it has been for the Blue Devils. Duke was the worst team in the conference a year ago and now has a good shot at finishing with at least seven wins.

Quarterback Riley Leonard had a nice game on the ground and nearly 100 yards. He has been one of the biggest surprises in the conference this season and deserves a lot of credit for the team's success.

5. Louisville (6-3, W vs James Madison 34-10)- Last week: 5

Louisville has fought back from an early season slump Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville went up against new FBS member James Madison on Saturday and some thought an upset was on the way. Louisville got a good win over the Dukes and now the Cardinals are bowl eligible.

Scott Satterfield was on the hot seat early in the season, but that has faded and it is likely that he will be back. The Cardinals are going to have a chance to get a big win over Clemson on Saturday and that is the first of three ranked teams Louisville must face to end the season.

4. Florida State (6-3, W vs Miami 45-3)- Last week: 4

The Seminoles sent out a statement on Saturday night by blowing out their rivals on the road and right now, I think Florida State might be the best team in the state of Florida right now and it has been a while since that was able to be said.

The offense is clicking on all cylinders right now and quarterback Jordan Travis is playing like one of the best in the ACC. The Seminoles are now in the CFP top 25 and have a strong chance to finish 9-3. Syracuse is up next for FSU.

3. NC State (7-2, W vs Wake Forest 30-21)- Last week: 3

NC State quarterback MJ Morris led the Wolfpack to a big win over Wake Forest Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

No matter what happens at the quarterback position, NC State just keeps winning. MJ Morris played well in the win over the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack remain in the top 20 of the CFP rankings.

NC State has not had many double-digit win seasons in its program's history, but there is a chance for that to happen. The Wolfpack finish the season against Boston College, Louisville, and North Carolina. With the injuries they have suffered, that would be quite an accomplishment.

2. North Carolina (8-1, W vs Virginia 31-28)- Last week: 2

Another week, the same formula for victory for North Carolina. Drake plays like one of the best players in the country and bails the Tar Heel's terrible defense. I think Maye deserves to be in the Heisman conversation and there are not many players more important to their teams success than Maye.

North Carolina is going to have to survive a test against Wake Forest to be able to win the Coastal Division and set up a showdown with Clemson in the ACC title game. Maye is going to have to be superman in every game the rest of the way, but that would just be more of the same.

1. Clemson (8-1, L vs Notre Dame 35-14)- Last week: 1

I contemplated hard about dropping Clemson from the top spot in the power rankings, but there was not a strong enough case from any of the other ACC contenders (though North Carolina came close).

The Tigers did clinch a spot in the conference title game by virtue of Syracuse losing, but this was a horrible showing for Clemson. The offense was lifeless, no matter who was at quarterback and the defense struggled against the Notre Dame running attack.

The playoff hopes are likely gone for Clemson and Dabo Swinney needs to think hard about offensive staff changes this offseason.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Mario Cristobal talks about Georgia Tech and matching the Yellow Jackets energy

Everything from Brent Key ahead of Miami

ESPN report links Georgia Tech to new coaching candidate

Georgia Tech uses second half to surge past Clayton State

Georgia Tech gets commitment from three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee

Georgia Tech projected to make bowl game by CBS Sports

Three Yellow Jackets awarded with ACC players of the week for week 10

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced

Georgia Tech Basketball: Complete 2022-2023 Season Preview

Georgia Tech Football: Grade report for the offense in win over Virginia Tech