Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 35-20 Win Over Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech handled business at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies in a blowout victory. The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and the fourth time in 59 seasons. They also hit another milestone. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the home victory for Georgia Tech.
1. Georgia Tech scores on its opening possession of the game and has a fast start to the game-
The first drive was filled with big plays for the Yellow Jackets. The one that stands out the most is that Malachi Hosley had a 20-yard run on the drive. Haynes King capped it off with a two-yard rushing score. The Yellow Jackets scored 15 first-quarter points and had 21 points at the half. It was one of the best starts they have had to a game this season and finished with its third-highest output, scoring 35 points. If Georgia Tech can start games as they did on Saturday, they will be a tough team to beat.
2. Another massive game on the ground for the Yellow Jackets-
Coming into the game, Georgia Tech was ranked as a top 20 unit in the country in rushing yards per game, and certainly helped that effort on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech had three different rushers with over 50 yards, including Haynes King, Malachi Hosley, and Jamal Haynes. Georgia Tech averaged 6.4 yards per carry in the win on Saturday. It was one of their best rushing efforts of the season, with four different rushers getting a touch. Even Trelain Maddox, who has been limited this season with an injury so the field and averaged six yards per carry. When the Yellow Jackets are rolling on the ground the way they were on Saturday, teams will have a tough time slowing down this offense.
3. Georgia Tech improved rush defense in the first half
The Yellow Jackets held running backs to a total of 18 yards in the first half and shut down the run for the Hokies. Their best runner was Kyron Drones, who rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Half of his yards came on a 32-yard touchdown run. The second half saw a different story as the Hokies started to churn out bigger rushing lanes and yards against the Yellow Jackets. The one bright spot is that Georgia Tech didn’t allow a 100-yard individual rusher, which is progress nonetheless. They still need more consistent play in their run defense as a lot of holes opened in the second half, and the Hokies took advantage. Kyron Drones averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and Marcellous Hawkins averaged 9.1 yards per carry. If the Yellow Jackets can have a similar first half moving forward, they should be okay, but it is definitely an area of concern moving forward. The Yellow Jackets were giving up 166.2 yards per carry a game coming in. The Hokies exceeded that, rushing for 186 yards in the game.
4. Malachi Hosley continues to impress
Hosley is continuing to show why he should get more opportunities on offense. In the first half, he had 70 yards rushing on just five carries. Of the five carries, two were explosive for Hosley, rushing for 20 yards on the opening drive. On another drive later in the first half, he rushed for 36 yards. The second half would be more of the same for Hosley, who added a 15-yard touchdown run on the Yellow Jackets first possession of the second half, where he broke multiple tackles on the score. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry in a dominant effort at home. He finished with 129 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. To put it simply, he is explosive and continues to give the Yellow Jackets big gains on the ground. Hosley is proving he can be relied on in the running game and will continue to produce at a high level.
5. The Malik Rutherford game
Rutherford has a number of big plays in the win for the Yellow Jackets. He got things started early in the game with a two-point conversion to give Georgia Tech an early 8-0 lead. He also continued his stellar play in the first quarter, finishing with a nine-yard touchdown reception to give the Yellow Jackets an early 15-0 lead. When you look at his stats even more closely, you are encouraged by what he did after the catch. He had 44 yards after the catch. He finished with six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. It was his best game of the season so far, and he showed up big for Georgia Tech on Saturday.
6. Georgia Tech's offense was rolling
Georgia Tech finished with nearly 500 yards of total offense and was rarely stopped on Saturday unless it had a penalty called against it. Haynes King was his usual self through the air and was 20-24 for 213 yards and a touchdown. He was also really good on the ground and finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns. One of his longest gains on the ground came from a 26-yard touchdown run where he found the opening in the defense and took advantage, showcasing his athleticism. The Yellow Jackets finished with 268 yards on the ground and 213 yards passing in the air. Like they always are a well-balanced attack. Georgia Tech put up points in every quarter and hit a good amount of explosives on Saturday.
7. Georgia Tech loses its best corner
Georgia Tech has been a very healthy team this season with minimal injuries, but suffered one of its worst ones on Saturday with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter. Their best cornerback, Ahmari Harvey, went down with an injury and had to be helped off the field. Now the severity of the injury is yet to be determined, but Harvey was having an All-ACC caliber year before going down against Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have a lot of depth at the position, but replacing your best corner is never an easy thing. We will provide updates as they become more available.