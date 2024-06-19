Josh Pate Says That Georgia Tech Upsetting Florida State in Week Zero "Not Totally Out Of The Realm Of Possibility"
The 2024 College Football Season is getting closer and the season is going to start off with a huge game overseas between Georgia Tech and Florida State, the reigning ACC champion. Florida State is the early favorite right now, but there is a chance for an upset, as Georgia Tech is bringing back one of the ACC's best offenses and has made big changes to the defensive staff in hopes of fixing what was one of the nation's worst defenses.
I have been saying for the past few months that Georgia Tech has a much better chance of winning this game than most people might want to admit and on the latest episode of the Late Kick with Josh Pate, he talked about the possibility of the Yellow Jackets pulling off the upset against the Seminoles:
"So this is one of those week zero games, not a huge fan of week zero as a concept, but it is happening. Georgia Tech ove FSU, how bold is that to you? It is only an 8.25 for me. The line on this game is FSU -12.5, FSU has a new quarterback, they are only 90th or something like that in returning production. Georgia Tech conversly coming off one of their best years in quite a while, they are top 10 in offensive returning production, Haynes King is still the quarterback there so the quarterback experience edge is on the side of Georgia Tech. You felt something last year with them and they had some close losses to, several of their losses were close so that might be a program that is closer than people are giving them credit for. Good ground game, it is the right time to be playing FSU when they are still peeling the sticker off of a lot of the new pieces that they got. I am not ready to pick the game, but that is only an 8.25 for me on the boldness scale. That is not totally out of the realm of possibility for me. We had Duke take down Clemson in week one last year, so that was a turnover fest, but those count, so anything could happen."
ESPN College Football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy was discussing the week zero matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles on a recent episode of the Always College Football Podcast and called the game a playoff implication game and also called the Yellow Jackets a dangerous team:
"“Florida State at Georgia Tech is a playoff implication game. There’s no doubt about it. I mean Florida State-Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech is dangerous. Mentioned the ACC, I think Georgia Tech is in that contingent of teams that can beat anybody. Florida State has legitimate playoff expectations, as they should.”
“That game has massive playoff implications,” McElroy said. “People won’t necessarily phrase it that way because Florida State will probably be a heavy favorite going in, but that game is significant potentially as we fast-forward to the end of the year and evaluate the playoff picture.”
That is going to be a huge test for Georgia Tech next fall. The Yellow Jackets might be up for the challenge though thanks to their offense. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr will headline what should be an electric Georgia Tech offense.
Florida State was close to making the college football playoff this season and though they will be losing some key pieces from this year's team, Mike Norvell has done a great job of recruiting and in the portal and will have another ACC contender next year.
I do think that Georgia Tech has a much better chance of winning this game than most realize. Florida State is the more talented team on paper, but there are areas where the Yellow Jackets might have the advantage. I think Haynes King is going to be the best quarterback in this game and having an advantage with the most important position on field is always huge. Georgia Tech's offense is bringing most of its starters back from last season and should be able to hit the ground running in week zero and pick up where they left off when the 2023 season ended.
I think the big question in this game is going to be whether Georgia Tech's defense is going to be able to slow down Florida State's rushing attack. I have a question about Florida State's passing attack, but you can count on Norvell having a strong running game on his teams. Georgia Tech was one of the worst teams in the country when it came to stopping the run and if they can't do it in week zero, it is going to be a long afternoon.
Florida State's defense could also pose problems, even for an offense as good as Georgia Tech's. Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr could be the ACC's best pair of pass rushers and FSU might have the ACC's best secondary. It is safe to say that Florida State is a near two-touchdown favorite in this game, but the Yellow Jackets are capable of pulling the upset.