Greg McElroy Calls Florida State vs Georgia Tech's Week Zero Matchup A Playoff Implication Game
Georgia Tech vs Florida State is going to be the main attraction during week zero of the college football season. ESPN's College Gameday is going to be present for an overseas game for the first time as the defending ACC champions face a Georgia Tech team coming off its best season in five years. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to play spoiler in week zero, though not many will pick them to pull the upset.
ESPN College Football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy was discussing the week zero matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles on a recent episode of the Always College Football Podcast and called the game a playoff implication game and also called the Yellow Jackets a dangerous team:
"“Florida State at Georgia Tech is a playoff implication game. There’s no doubt about it. I mean Florida State-Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech is dangerous. Mentioned the ACC, I think Georgia Tech is in that contingent of teams that can beat anybody. Florida State has legitimate playoff expectations, as they should.”
“That game has massive playoff implications,” McElroy said. “People won’t necessarily phrase it that way because Florida State will probably be a heavy favorite going in, but that game is significant potentially as we fast-forward to the end of the year and evaluate the playoff picture.”
That is going to be a huge test for Georgia Tech next fall. The Yellow Jackets might be up for the challenge though thanks to their offense. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr will headline what should be an electric Georgia Tech offense.
Florida State was close to making the college football playoff this season and though they will be losing some key pieces from this year's team, Mike Norvell has done a great job of recruiting and in the portal and will have another ACC contender next year.
I do think that Georgia Tech has a much better chance of winning this game than most realize. Florida State is the more talented team on paper, but there are areas where the Yellow Jackets might have the advantage. I think Haynes King is going to be the best quarterback in this game and having an advantage with the most important position on field is always huge. Georgia Tech's offense is bringing most of its starters back from last season and should be able to hit the ground running in week zero and pick up where they left off when the 2023 season ended.
I think the big question in this game is going to be whether Georgia Tech's defense is going to be able to slow down Florida State's rushing attack. I have a question about Florida State's passing attack, but you can count on Norvell having a strong running game on his teams. Georgia Tech was one of the worst teams in the country when it came to stopping the run and if they can't do it in week zero, it is going to be a long afternoon.
Florida State's defense could also pose problems, even for an offense as good as Georgia Tech's. Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr could be the ACC's best pair of pass rushers and FSU might have the ACC's best secondary. It is safe to say that Florida State is a near two-touchdown favorite in this game, but the Yellow Jackets are capable of pulling the upset.