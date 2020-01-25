All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football To Host Junior Day Today

Matthew McGavic

As most Georgia Tech fans and those who are familiar with the program know, Geoff Collins has long established himself as a high-level recruiter. Him and the rest of his coaching staff have been hard at work trying to round out the rest of the current recruiting cycle, including hosting a couple high-profile Class of 2020 official visits planned between now and National Signing Day.

Of course with any Division I coaching staff, they also have their eyes on the bigger picture and are not short sighted when it comes to recruiting. The Institute is set to host their Junior Day today, and with it will be many elite high school underclassmen making their way to The Flats.

According to Rivals, 42 recruits will take part in Junior Day, with most of them coming from the Class of 2021. Out of the 35 juniors, seven of them are 4* recruits and six of them are among the top 250 in the nation.

The first name that jumps off the list is undoubtedly Barrett Carter. An Inside Linebacker from North Gwinnett HS in Suwanee, GA, he is the #1 ILB in the country, the #3 player in the state of Georgia and the #31 recruit in the entire Class of 2021.

Tech is also hosting an additional pair of recruits who are among the top 10 at their position. Just outside the top 100 at #105, Daejon Reynolds is the #7 ATH in the class, though he has spent most of his time at Grayson HS in Loganville, GA lined up as a receiver. 4* tight end Gage Wilcox would fit in nicely in a post-triple option GT offense, as his 6'4", 225lb frame helps him to be the #9 TE in the nation.

Wide receiver Jaquez Smith, defensive tackle Jonathan Jefferson, defensive end Zavier Carter and cornerback Jordan Hancock round the 4* Class of 2021 recruits that will attend Junior Day. Tech will also be hosting seventeen 3* recruits from the class, with the majority of them coming from the state of Georgia.

