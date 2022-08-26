Keith Brooking Named Honorary Captain for Georgia Tech in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff

The Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic between Georgia Tech and Clemson is nearly a week away. Today, Georgia Tech named their honorary captain for the game and it will be legendary Yellow Jackets linebacker, Keith Brooking.

Brooking is one of the greatest players to ever play for Georgia Tech. He started his last 34 games for the Yellow Jackets and led the team in tackles his last three years. He is the all-time leading tackler in Georgia Tech history and then went on to a successful career in the city of Atlanta, playing for the Falcons.

Clemson's honorary captain will be current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarett played for the Tigers from 2011-2014.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson will be Monday, September 5th at 8:00 p.m on ESPN.

