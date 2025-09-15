Kickoff Time and TV Channel Announced For Georgia Tech's Week Five Game vs Wake Forest
Georgia Tech is coming off of a big win against Clemson and is preparing to take on Temple at home this weekend. While that is the next game, the game time and TV channel were announced today for the Yellow Jackets' ACC road opener against Wake Forest.
No. 18/19 Georgia Tech football’s Atlantic Coast Conference road game at Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 27 will kickoff at noon and be televised nationally on either ESPN or ESPN2, the ACC and its television partners announced on Monday.
The channel designation for Georgia Tech’s first ACC road game of the season will be finalized following the conclusion of this Saturday’s games.
Georgia Tech (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) are squaring off for the first time since Tech’s 30-16 win at Wake in 2023 and only the third time in the last 15 seasons. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 24-8.
Big favorites on Saturday
Georgia Tech is going to welcome Temple to Atlanta on Saturday and the Yellow Jackets are going to be 24.5 point favorites in that game according to Fanduel Sportsbook, with the over/under being set at 53.5.
For winning yesterday's game, Georgia Tech is now ranked at No. 18 in the AP Poll.
The national rankings are Georgia Tech’s first since it was ranked No. 23 by the AP after its 2-0 start a year ago, but marks the first time that the Yellow Jackets have been in the top 25 in both major polls since they were ranked No. 20 by both polls exactly 10 years ago, following Week 3 of the 2015 season.
Tech’s No. 18/19 ranking is also its highest since it came in at No. 14/16 after Week 2 in 2015.
Georgia Tech entered the national rankings following its 24-21 win over then-No. 12/11 Clemson on Saturday. The Jackets have received votes in both polls throughout the 2025 season, but leapt 10 spots in the AP poll and 15 positions in the coaches poll to go from unranked to inside the top 20.
Great ending
Georgia Tech managed the time right down to the wire and walked out of their home stadium with arguably the biggest win of the Brent Key era. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and can now say they are among the contenders for the ACC Championship and the College Football playoff.
The Yellow Jackets had not beaten Clemson since 2014 and earlier this week, head coach Brent Key talked about how to make the rivalry better, it can't be one sided and that his team had to do its part:
" A lot of great memories. Yes, this is a rivalry. This is one of the most natural rivalry, rivalries in this league with being in two separate states, you know it's the proximity, it's the types of ball games that have been played over those 40 years, but the rivalry needs to be just that, a rivalry, and that's on us to put the game back in the right balance. It's not a rivalry if it's one-sided completely, so it's on us to be able to go out and compete and make these games what they should be, and I believe Saturday will be a really good football game. We know we can't control outcomes, these things, but we can control what we put into it, and you know everything you know, the support from the fans and student body. They come in and help be a part of this and help make this a true home-field advantage."
While just one win, this shows that Georgia Tech has taken a significant step forward and shown the ability to beat the Tigers, who were a popular pick to win the national championship before the season.
The interesting thing to watch now is how Georgia Tech handles this success. They are likely going to be favored in every game for the rest of the season and may not face a ranked foe until the season finale against Georgia. This is a monumental win for the program. but the work is just beginning. There are nine weeks to go.
But this one is going to feel good for quite some time.
