Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for Georgia Tech's Homecoming Game vs Syracuse
Georgia Tech is 6-0 and bowl-eligible already, heading into their big week eight matchup against Duke. The Yellow Jackets got a 35-20 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday and now have the opportunity to reach 7-0 and take a big step towards getting to Charlotte and play for the ACC Championship.
While all eyes are on Duke in this massive ACC game, the kickoff time and TV channel were announced for the Yellow Jackets' week nine game vs Syracuse, which is going to be homecoming. The game is going to kick off at Noon and be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2. It will be the fourth noon game of the year for Georgia Tech (Clemson, Wake Forest, Duke, and now Syracuse).
Georgia Tech has won each of its first three homecoming games under head coach Brent Key and is 56-18-1 all-time in its homecoming games, dating back to 1949.
With the Yellow Jackets standing at 6-0 for only the second time in the last 59 seasons, ranked No. 12 nationally and riding a nine-game home winning streak, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season is up 25% over the same point in 2024. Last Saturday’s crowd of 50,878 for the Jackets’ 35-20 win over Virginia Tech was GT’s largest for an ACC game since 2016.
Small Underdogs This Weekend
When Georgia Tech goes on the road this weekend vs Duke, they will be the higher ranked team in the AP Poll, but they are not going to be the favorite vs the Blue Devils. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Duke is opening as a 2.5 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets and the over/under is set at 58.5.
While this might be a surprise to some, it does show the quality of a team that Duke has, despite the two losses on their resume, and that Georgia Tech has not always played consistently this year, despite their unbeaten record.
What is at stake on Saturday?
The Blue Devils are 4-2 this season, but have won three straight and are 3-0 in ACC play. With the way the standings are set up right now, Duke has a favorable path to get to the ACC Championship due to who they play. If Duke is able to beat Georgia Tech and Virginia, they would have the tiebreaker over both teams and would have the advantage when it comes to reaching Charlotte.
The same is true about Georgia Tech. If they can go on the road and get a win on Saturday against Duke, they would own the tiebreaker over them and they have Syracuse, NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh the rest of the way. NC State and Pitt won't be easy games due to how good they are on offense, but the Yellow Jackets will be favored.
To put it plainly, the winner of this game will be set up nicely to reach the ACC Championship and the loser is going to have an uphill battle to fight the rest of the season.
