Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for Week Eight Showdown Between No. 13 Georgia Tech and Duke
Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, which is 2-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
While Virginia Tech is the focus for this week, next week's matchup against Duke has a kickoff time. The Yellow Jackets and the Blue Devils will face each other at Noon on Oct. 18th and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Big ACC Matchup
Georgia Tech is undefeated and one of the favorites to reach the ACC Championship game, but Duke is 3-0 in ACC play and they are playing well, especially on offense. Not only that, they are going to be coming off of a bye week.
The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 55-35-1 after defeating the Blue Devils, 24-14, last year. Georgia Tech has won four straight in the series dating back to the 2020 season.
In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford predicted Duke will be the first team to hand Georgia Tech a loss:
"The Yellow Jackets' undefeated season almost went belly up at Wake Forest over the weekend, but Haynes King made enough plays in crunch time to reverse fortunes. They're going to get every ACC team's best shot the rest of the way, even if the schedule appears favorable from the outside looking in. The next ranked opponent for Georgia Tech comes during rivalry weekend against Georgia in Atlanta, but a loss will happen before that. I'm taking a stab at Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils getting the best of the Yellow Jackets a few weeks from now."
Duke is going to be a tough test for Georgia Tech. It is a road game against one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the conference and it is going to be a tough test for the Yellow Jackets secondary in a couple of weeks. Getting pressure and forcing Duke QB Darian Mensah to make mistakes.
The Blue Devils defense has been surprisingly weak so far through five games, but Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts a couple of times this year and needs to play clean football when they head to Durham.