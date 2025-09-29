Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For Georgia Tech's Week Seven Game vs Virginia Tech
It was not pretty by any means, but Georgia Tech got the road win this past Saturday at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets were outplayed in nearly every facet, but this team has shown an ability to bounce back and win games even when they don't play their best.
The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 and are still on track to make a run at the ACC Championship game if they can keep winning, but they are going to have to start putting together more complete games. The bye week might be arriving at a good time for Georgia Tech and then they will be continuing their season at home against a Virginia Tech team that has suddenly found some life.
Speaking of Virginia Tech, the game time between the Hokies and the Yellow Jackets in week seven has an official kickoff time and TV Channel. Georgia Tech is going to host Virginia Tech on Oct. 11th at 3:30 and the game will be televised on ACC Network.
Interesting Matchup
After starting their season 0-3 and firing head coach Brent Pry, Virginia Tech has gotten their first couple of wins over the past two weeks. They defeated Wofford 38-6 in the first game under head coach Phillip Montgomery and then they pulled a big upset over the weekend over NC State. While this team still has plenty of flaws, they are playing inspired football and it is not a game that Georgia Tech can take lightly.
The Yellow Jackets and Hokies were perennial ACC Coastal Division powers, with the two teams combining to finish atop the Coastal standings 11 times (six for VT, five for GT) in the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22).
Following its 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is one of just 20 NCAA Division I FBS teams (out of 136 total) that enters October with an unbeaten record. Tech’s 5-0 start is its best since 2014 and one of only four 5-0 starts for the Jackets the last 59 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014, and 2025).
Winning without playing their best
It is fair to say that Georgia Tech has not played a complete game up to this point. They stumbled out of the gate with three turnovers on the first three possessions against Colorado, two turnovers on their first two possessions against Gardner-Webb, and being outgained against Wake Forest over the weekend. With the bye week coming on Saturday, head coach Brent Key feels it is coming at the right time for his team:
“Yes. Yes. We've got to recharge. We've got to mentally get ourselves back and ready to go. You know, the physical part, yes, everyone, you know, thinks about the physical part, but the mental grind of it, you know, as it starts to mount, as the season starts to mount. So, yeah, it could come at a better time. I'm very excited, you know, very, very fortunate we are as a team, but also really happy and excited that we're able to come out of this with a win and finish off that first part of the season. We're in the endurance phase now of the season. We're in that endurance phase. Everybody comes out the gate sprinting. In the last third of the season, you see the finish line. But this middle part, that's the endurance phase.
Endurance doesn't mean taking it easy. It doesn't mean coasting through it. Endurance is that you're out in the middle of the ocean, you swim all the way out there, and now you turn around and it's just as far to go back, and you can't see either side. That's endurance now. We've got to have that for the next four or five weeks. Then we get into that final sprint towards the end. There's a big test of our identity as a football team today. We talked about that prior. We all just saw last night how quickly it can disappear. I'm proud of these guys for the way they played the second half and the way they finished the game.”