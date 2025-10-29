Kirk Herbstreit Claims Georgia Tech Is A Top 5 Team In The Country With Haynes King
Georgia Tech and star quarterback Haynes King have remained in the spotlight after their first 8-0 start in 1966 and its first 5-0 start in program history after a win over Syracuse. King was named Maxwell Award Player of the Week for the second time this season, and the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8. His other accolades include ACC Quarterback of the Week and Manning Award Stars of the Week. He has been a large part of the Yellow Jackets success this season, and after a heisman worthy performance against Syracuse, finishing with 395 total yards and five touchdowns, he has caught the attention of national college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit believes the Yellow Jackets are one of the top teams in the country.
“I know you laughed at me last week. I had them in the top five. Much like Marcel Reed, their quarterback, Haynes King, knock on wood, because of the style of play, this kid stays healthy. I think Brent Key got this team to believe last year with some really good wins. A tough game against Georgia. A lot of those guys are back this year, and they are staying healthy. They are going out and scoring on people every single week. They don’t get the same challenge. They don’t get the same competition that you see week in and week out,” said Herbstreit.
“All they can do is play their schedule. This quarterback, when you are right at that spot, you have hope. You’ve got a chance, and Haynes King can give Georgia Tech a chance. They have NC State on the road, Boston College, Pitt, which is not an easy game, and then they have Georgia at home. They have four games to go, and I still have them at the top 5 in the country. We will see. If Haynes King goes down, they are done as far as the big picture. This kid means everything to this team."
King Is Having a Great Season
While it is great praise from a legend in the sport, and one of the best analysts in the country. Georgia Tech is not all Haynes King. It’s a collection of players and talent around him that has elevated this team. Even if King goes down (knock on wood), Georgia Tech has a super talented quarterback in Aaron Philo, who has already started a number of games for the Yellow Jackets in his career and has pulled off major wins like last year against NC State and against No. 4-ranked Miami at home. In his lone start against Gardner Webb, Philo went 21-28 with 373 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, which is still the best outing for the team through the air this season. So this notion, that they would be cooked or done, is far from out of it if he went down. However, what King is doing is special and deserves to be a Heisman finalist with what he has done this season. His head coach, Brent Key, put it best in a press conference after the win on Saturday.
“Either you are, you aren't. What's the definition? I don't just make it look up the definition of what that trophy is.. Says it right there. I mean, find me somebody else on the team that brings more value to the team that is truly the epitome of what the team is rooted in, making and Ron, he can throw. I mean, it's. I'm glad he's on my team. I don't have a vote for it. I don't know if anybody who does. But... I would. It'd be a shame if he's not in New York," said Key.
Yellow Jackets will face another true road test on Saturday against NC State, but with coach Key and King at the helm, they have a shot in any game and is a team you have to consider, who is one of the best in the country.