Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Georgia Tech welcomes Boston College to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a clash with the Eagles. Georgia Tech is looking to have a successful homecoming but must slow down Mason McKenzie in order to do so. The injuries are rampant right now for the Yellow Jackets. Will they be able to overcome them in this game against the Eagles?

Georgia Tech vs Duke Live Score Updates

11:26 1Q- Georgia Tech goes on an 8 play 79 yard drive capped by a four yard touchdown catch by Kevin Roche Jr. GT leads 7-0

15:00 1Q - Georgia Tech will begin its first possession at its own 21 yard line after a Rahkeem Smith kick return

First Quarter

Vincent Carroll Jackson is ruled out for the game against Boston College, and Kelvin Hill remains a game-time decision

Pregame