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Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

The latest on Georgia Tech football in an ACC battle with Boston College
Najeh Wilkins|
Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech welcomes Boston College to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a clash with the Eagles. Georgia Tech is looking to have a successful homecoming but must slow down Mason McKenzie in order to do so. The injuries are rampant right now for the Yellow Jackets. Will they be able to overcome them in this game against the Eagles?

Georgia Tech vs Duke Live Score Updates

11:26 1Q- Georgia Tech goes on an 8 play 79 yard drive capped by a four yard touchdown catch by Kevin Roche Jr. GT leads 7-0

15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin its first possession at its own 21 yard line after a Rahkeem Smith kick return

First Quarter

Vincent Carroll Jackson is ruled out for the game against Boston College, and Kelvin Hill remains a game-time decision

Pregame

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Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.

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