Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game, Including Vintage Power T Logo On Helmets

Saturday is going to be homecoming for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and they are going to be looking for their second win in their last three tries, as well as winning their second straight home game.

Boston College, on the other hand, is going to be trying to inch closer to a bowl game for the second time under Bill O'Brien, and this is a game they need to win in order to achieve that goal. Georgia Tech won the last matchup between the two programs last November in Chestnut Hill on a last-second field goal, and it is projected to be another close game between the two.

Ahead of Saturday's homecoming game, Georgia Tech has unveiled its uniform choice for the weekend, Inand it features the vintage Power T logo on the gold helmets to go along with the white jerseys and gold pants.

In the last home game vs Duke, Georgia Tech also debuted a new logo on the helmets and it resulted in a win over Duke. With these uniforms and the logo on the helmets this week, is that going to get the Yellow Jackets a win over the Eagles?

Boston College will present challenges

Boston College might be 3-3, but they are close to having a better record than that. The Eagles were close to knocking off SMU and Virginia Tech this season and could be 5-1 heading into this game. When speaking with the media today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key gave a lot of praise to the Eagles, especially quarterback Mason McKenzie:

“It really starts with their quarterback (Mason McKenzie). You know, the quarterback's done a nice job for them. He's a division two transfer from Saginaw. He reminds me a lot of the guy we had here last year in a lot of ways. You know, he runs around, throws a good ball; you can tell he has command and leadership of the offense, and you know, obviously, so with them naming him as a captain, you know, just getting there. So he’s done a good job for him. Extends plays, scrambles, avoids pressure; you throw on the run, but also is a designed runner, and the quarterback reads. We got to be sharp on defense as far as our quarterback responsibilities and our pass rush responsibilities, and make sure that we keep him contained in the pocket when we can and not allow the big explosives that hurt you with that.

Then defensively, they run a variety of different things on defense, uh, frontwise, coverage-wise, a lot of movement, uh, expecting a lot of movement in the front and the interior, uh, really to cancel gaps and close gaps and create, uh, create vertical penetration in the backfield. So, we got to be sharp there, and then, um, you be able to play sound special teams,” said Key.

While Boston College does not have an elite offense, this is the first real dual-threat quarterback the Yellow Jackets have faced this season. WIth Georgia Tech being down as many players as they are, this is going to be a challenge.