Three Biggest Questions For Georgia Tech In Their Matchup vs. Virginia Tech

We are 48 hours away from Georgia Tech taking on Virginia Tech in a major ACC battle. Virginia Tech looks to respond after consecutive losses. The Yellow Jackets are 2-3 and have struggled out of the gate.

They have a chance to get back to .500 with a win and change their season. It won’t be easy with the Hokies leading the all-time series 12-9 and being a tough road opponent for the Yellow Jackets. Today, we look at three major questions that face the Yellow Jackets.

1. Who will step up in Kyle Efford’s permanent absence?

We addressed earlier in the week which players may need to step up in Efford’s absence. We named E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, and Braylon Outlaw as players who have to elevate. However, as a unit, the linebacker core must raise their game to have a chance this season. We have seen improvement, especially from Spaulding and Melvin Jordan IV, who has been all over the field, but it has to be consistent.

It will take one unit playing together and for one another to make the difference. On Saturday, a new challenge will slow down the tandem of Jeffrey Overton .Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins, a top duo in the ACC. Thomas said it best when it comes to what has helped fix the run defense woes and allowed them to play better.

“So we all just been playing together, playing our one of 11. Everybody just do their job and believes in each other. Because when guys do their job, and everybody believes in each other, there's not much that people could do with us. So it's like when we get greedy and have the mindset, well, I'm going to make this play when things start gashing us, and you can see it. So I'm just glad everybody is playing together, trusting the scheme and the coaches and letting us play fast. So I feel like just making us go out there and play better,” said Thomas.

With Efford no longer playing, being together as one one defense is even more important.

2. Can Georgia Tech survive an early haymaker from Virginia Tech?

The Hokies are going into this game ticked off, especially after being in the spotlight with a blazing 4-0 start, only to lose their last two games. Last week, they lost to California on a game-winning touchdown run with 15 seconds to go. This is a game you'll probably get the best from the Hokies, especially early. It will be crucial for the Yellow Jackets to withstand an early run or energy from Virginia Tech that leads to early points.

They’ve seen it before with Tennessee and even Stanford getting out to fast starts—this time they have to have a counterpunch to it. Sometimes staying in the fight is all you can do, and if they can hang around, we know they have the team and quarterback to put together a late drive to win the game. It may just be rocky early for the Yellow Jackets, which will test their mental fortitude.

“A good team. Um, they are coming off a loss, so I know they're hungry. So, we definitely got to be on our stuff. We're going into their home. I played it before. It's a crazy environment. So, I know our guys, we all got to be focused, laser-focused, paying attention to our details, our technique, and just worrying about ourselves, not the crowd or what's going on. There's going to be adversity, so we got to just be ready to fight it and just be able to overcome whatever comes and just believe in each other and just support each other, cheer each other on. We should be good,” said Thomas.

3. Will Georgia Tech's offense put up another stellar performance?

When you look at the season numbers for rushing yards, passing yards, total offense, and scoring offense for the Yellow Jackets, you probably won’t be very impressed. From the outside looking in, they look pedestrian and middle-of-the-pack. However, over the last few weeks, the offense has been rolling and has gotten into a rhythm, even earlier in games. The Yellow Jackets scored for the first time in nine games last weekend vs. Duke.

They also put together a game-winning drive that got them into position to win after being backed up in their own territory. The offense is taking major steps forward. Now can they carry that momentum into a third week in a row against an ACC opponent? Who else will get involved to help the Yellow Jackets?

After a 10-catch, 99-yard, one-touchdown performance from Allen, expect him to covet more attention. That means names like Chris Corbo, Kevin Roche Jr., Gavin Harris, Jaiven Plummer, Debron Gatling, and Dalen Penson could get more 1-on-1 opportunities.

That could be crucial to leaving Lane Stadium with a win. Last game they scored 28 points; if they can keep hitting around that 30-point mark, the Yellow Jackets should be able to win games, especially in the ACC. The question now is whether George Godsey and Mendoza can do it again next week.