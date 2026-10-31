Skip to main content
All Yellow Jackets

Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Can the Yellow Jackets get their third win of the season?
Najeh Wilkins|
Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is traveling on the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers and is desperately looking to get back on track. One of the biggest news heading into the matchup is Noah Carter has been kicked off as reported by, Kelly Quinlan. He was ruled out for this game, but it is a devasting blow as he was the leader in sacks. The Yellow Jackets have also struggled stopping the run. Can they finally figure things out in Pittsburgh?

Georgia Tech vs Duke Live Score Updates

First Quarter

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.

Share on XFollow najehwilk
Home/Football