Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech is traveling on the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers and is desperately looking to get back on track. One of the biggest news heading into the matchup is Noah Carter has been kicked off as reported by, Kelly Quinlan. He was ruled out for this game, but it is a devasting blow as he was the leader in sacks. The Yellow Jackets have also struggled stopping the run. Can they finally figure things out in Pittsburgh?

Georgia Tech vs Duke Live Score Updates

First Quarter