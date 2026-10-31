Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
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Georgia Tech is traveling on the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers and is desperately looking to get back on track. One of the biggest news heading into the matchup is Noah Carter has been kicked off as reported by, Kelly Quinlan. He was ruled out for this game, but it is a devasting blow as he was the leader in sacks. The Yellow Jackets have also struggled stopping the run. Can they finally figure things out in Pittsburgh?
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Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk