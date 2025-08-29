LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Colorado Football, Week One College Football Game Score
Game time is here.
Georgia Tech and Colorado are set to face each other tonight in one of the first big matchups of the college football season. The Yellow Jackets remain a small favorite coming into tonight's game, but Colorado is going to be a tough opponent to beat on the road. The Buffaloes have a talented receiving group, big offensive line, and an experienced defense. Can Haynes King and the other veteran players step up and lead Georgia Tech to victory?
Both Brent Key and Deion Sanders are heading into year three and both coaches have done a good job in building back their respective programs. Sanders had Colorado in the conversation for the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff last season while Key has back-to-back bowl appearances for Georgia Tech in his first two seasons. Both coaches are going to go against each other for the first time and during his weekly press conference, Key talked about what it would be like going against Sanders on Friday night:
"Yeah, well, coaching against him is the same as coaching anyone else. You know, we're focused on what we have to do and what we have to go up there to be successful. But I think the time leading up to it's probably the cool thing. It really is. When you grow up, an avid sports fan in the Southeast. And I was a huge football fan, a huge fan of baseball. And obviously, my team was the Braves growing up in Birmingham. So to see him be able to perform and play at both sports is such a high level. It was just the coolest thing because there were two guys then who were doing it. It was him and it was Bo Jackson. And those were the two guys that I wanted to be like when I grew up. So I obviously couldn't hit a curve ball and then went fast enough to play corner or running back. So here I am."
Georgia Tech is favored by the oddsmakers in this game and they are not the only ones who think that the Yellow Jackets are going to get a win tonight. A panel of nine CBS Sports analysts picked tonight's game, both against the spread and straight up, and all nine of them picked Georgia Tech to win and cover.
