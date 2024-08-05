Madden 25 Ratings For Georgia Tech Alums
Football fans who enjoy gaming are still loving EA Sports College Football 25, but Madden 25 is right around the corner and the ratings for this year's edition of the NFL Video Game have been released. For Georgia Tech fans, they will see that two familiar faces are leading the way for the Yellow Jackets when it comes to former player's ratings.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is leading the way with an 83 overall. Butker has been one of the best kickers in the NFL over the past few seasons and has been instrumental in helping the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls.
Shaq Mason is next up for Georgia Tech with an 82 overall rating. Mason helped transform the Houston Texans offensive line last season and provide protection for young quarterback C.J. Stroud. He is still one of the NFL's best even as he gets older.
Second year defensive end Keion White is a 71 overall and he is someone that I think could take a leap in year two. The Patriots have a new head coach and some young talent on defense, including him. I think he has a chance to really breakout in 2024.
Some other notable Madden 25 ratings for Georgia Tech alums include running back Jordan Mason (69), Adam Gotsis (69), Juanyeh Thomas (66), Tre Swilling (61), Tyler Davis (60), and Devin Cochran (59).
Thomas and Mason are two other guys to pay close attention too this season. Mason has a chance to be the direct backup to the NFL's best running back and could see more opportunities this season as the 49ers try and get back to the Super Bowl. Thomas is going to have a new defensive coordinator, but should still be a key figure in the Cowboys secondary. He has shown flashes in each of the last two years, but 22