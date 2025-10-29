49ers-Patriots Trade Grades: Keion White Could Help Mykel Williams Break Out
The 49ers have struggled to generate pressure since losing star edge rusher Nick Bosa to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.
But they’re hoping the pass rush improves after acquiring defensive end Keion White in a trade with the Patriots on Tuesday. San Francisco is sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to New England, and in return, will get White and a ’26 seventh-round pick.
The Patriots aren’t technically sellers because they currently have a 6–2 record, but they were busy on Tuesday moving players from the previous coaching regimes that they didn’t view as long-term fits. New England also executed a trade that sent safety Kyle Dugger to the Steelers.
Let’s take a look at how the 49ers and Patriots benefit from the trade involving White.
49ers
The 49ers (5–3) probably still need a splash move to help the defense adjust without Bosa and star linebacker Fred Warner, who was also lost for the season due to injury.
Adding White is far from a splash move, but he provides depth to a pass-rush group that could use all the help it could get. San Francisco has only generated nine sacks this season, tied for second-worst in the league, only ahead of Jacksonville’s eight sacks.
White was once viewed as a breakout candidate for the Patriots, but the 2023 second-round pick failed to find consistency with previous coaches Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo and was never viewed as a scheme fit for new coach Mike Vrabel.
Maybe White could benefit from a change of scenery and play more than 40% of the defensive snaps, which was the case in New England. White’s best season was last year, when he recorded five sacks and played 74% of the defensive snaps. This year, White has zero sacks and has started only one game.
Again, this is more of a depth move, perhaps one that could help rookie first-round edge rusher Mykel Williams improve his game. Williams, who has one sack this season, appeared headed for an impressive rookie season, but has struggled without Bosa on the opposite side to command most of the attention from opposing offensive lines.
San Francisco desperately needs to apply more pressure on opposing quarterbacks to keep up with the Rams (5–2) and Seahawks (5–2) in the loaded NFC West.
Grade: C+
Patriots
The Patriots could have easily focused on being a buyer as a first-place team one week before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
But to the team’s credit, New England saw an opportunity to gain draft picks in exchange for players that were picked by the previous coaching regimes. It was obvious that White wasn’t in the team’s long-term plans after spending the first two months of the season playing less than half of the defensive snaps.
Also, the Patriots were pleased with their current defensive front, which drastically improved with the arrival of prized free-agent defensive tackle Milton Williams. New England lacks a star edge rusher, but has gotten steady contributions from Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson.
Maybe the picks New England gained in the trades for White and Dugger will be used to land a notable edge rusher before next week’s trade deadline. If they don’t, the Patriots will at least have more draft picks to continue adding players that align with their coaching philosophy.