Questions Georgia Tech Needs To Answer Before Spring Is Over

The spring game is a little over three weeks away which means there are only a few more spring practices left for the Yellow Jackets. With spring dwindling down, let’s take a look at some questions that need to be answered before spring is over for the Yellow Jackets.

Will the QB position have more clarity?

The quarterback competition is still in full effect, and nothing has been said about who is separating themselves or drawing closer to the QB1 position. That means there is still a great opportunity for Graham Knowles, Cole Bergeron, and Grady Adamson in their competition with Alberto Mendoza. However, the time is now. How they run the team during scrimmages and play in the Gold and Spring game could go a long way in muddying the position and giving head coach Brent Key something to think about. For the fans, they probably want to know who the starter will be at the end of spring. It is a very important decision that will have to be made. The question is, will it be at the end of spring or will it be in fall camp?

Defenders must begin to separate themselves

The revamped defense is something that will continue to be a storyline. The Yellow Jackets did a good job of attacking the portal and bringing in several guys from the portal who can help the team the next year. Now, we need to begin to see the defenders separate themselves. Who will be the players consistently making plays in the game in a few weeks? For the defensive line, who will be the best at run fits and getting pressure on the quarterback? For linebackers, will they flow faster to the football and fit the gaps better? For the defensive backs, can they make plays on the ball that lead to more interceptions and negative plays? Georgia Tech has struggled to generate turnovers consistently, and hopefully, they have finally found a solution to that problem. Overall, we need to see defenders making plays and establishing why they should see more playing time in the fall.

Who will step up in the wide receiver room?

We know the lone starter returning was Jordan Allen, and the former true freshman was dynamite for the Yellow Jackets in year one. With so many of their wide receivers graduating and hitting the portal, the void left was massive. One of the biggest questions is who will step up and be the guy and be able to be the starter for the Yellow Jackets. Now, you probably won’t have that answer after the spring. However, the spring game can give you a look at who stood out in camp, made a difference, and was constantly making plays. The gold and white game always gives a chance to see the next breakout player, and for the Yellow Jackets, they need to get that box checked or at least a glimpse of who that can be on April 18th.

How good will the offensive line be?

We have long known that the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets is to be dominant and overpower opposing teams. After losing consensus All-American Keylan Rutledge and starter Joe Fusile, it left big holes to fill. Coach Key didn’t waste any time bringing in a new offensive line coach, Allen Mogridge, after Geep Wade left, and attacking the transfer portal with three new additions. Recruiting at the position was also at a premium for the Yellow Jackets, who brought in Courtlin and Courtney Heard, who are massive offensive linemen from East Coweta. It feels like the Yellow Jackets have all the ingredients they need with the additions, returning players, and talent to be good again. The question is how good, especially with Georgia Tech wanting to run the ball a good amount and impose its will on teams in 2026. The spring game will be a good glimpse of how the offensive line could look next season.