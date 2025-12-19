Making The Case For Why Former Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt Could Be A Fit For Georgia Tech



Sam Leavitt will be a heavily coveted player coming out of the transfer portal and is already being linked to several P4 programs. The former Sun Devils signal caller played at a high level each of the past two seasons with Arizona State and has taken his game to another level.

He is rated as a four-star prospect, the No.1 player nationally, and the No.1 QB in the portal, per On3. On3 gives him a 96.25 overall rating. He also has an expensive NIL valuation at 2.1 million. So you may be thinking, Why is he rated that high? It is simple, he is the best quarterback the portal has to offer and has played on the big stage throughout his career.

Here is a deeper dive into what Leavitt has done on the gridiron with Arizona State before entering the portal.

“Leavitt was one of the first quarterbacks to hit the transfer portal when the option arose. A player from the Big 12 who played at a high level for Arizona State, guiding them to the College Football Playoff and the quarterfinals in his redshirt freshman campaign. In his first season with the Sun Devils as the starter, he threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns.”

“This past year for Arizona State, he suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season. Leavitt finished with 1,628 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, and a major upset victory over Texas Tech in 2025. He is certainly a quarterback who plays well on the big stage and gives the Yellow Jackets another dual-threat guy who can play in big-time ACC games and not miss a beat. A great option for the team.”

Leavitt is one of those elite deep-ball throwers in the sport. In throws of 20+ yards down the field, he threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns. Leavitt posted an 89.2 passing grade per Pro Football Focus (PFF) on such throws in 2025. He also had 15 BTT (Big Time Throws) in that area of the field. A big-time throw is a pass with excellent ball location and timing.

An area of his game we didn’t talk about was his ability to run the football. He rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns this past season with Arizona State. He registered an 83.2 run grade, per PFF. He had 18 runs of 10+ yards in 2025 and showed he can be a threat with his legs whenever he touches the ball.

Why does it make sense for Georgia Tech?

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For any of these top signal callers, you are going to have to deal out big money for. The question is whether it is worth it, especially when you have other needs for your football team. I would say Leavitt is one of those players who would thrive at Georgia Tech with how he plays the position at a high level. You wouldn’t have to worry about a bunch of turnovers with Leavitt. He would be an instant impact guy who would lead you to big-time wins. He has already made the College Football Playoff in his career and has won a Big 12 championship. Leavitt has a winning pedigree and would bring that to the Flats.

The only downside is that it is a short-term option for Georgia Tech. He will likely be gone after one season and probably headed to the NFL draft. That is a downside because you would have to find a new quarterback for the 2027 season. However, it would allow Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron another year to develop.



