Malik Rutherford Details Decision On Why He Came Back To Georgia Tech, His Inspiration, & Favorite Players To Watch
Veteran receiver Malik Rutherford returned to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past offseason after he entered the portal. He pondered the decision, but there was one common theme that made him decide to return. He talked about why he wanted to finish his career strong with Georgia Tech.
“Playing for that guy right there, Coach Key. Playing with these two guys. Also, my mom wanted me to graduate from Georgia Tech. That played a big part. And I just wanted to be here. I've been committed to Georgia Tech since my sophomore year of high school. I wanted to finish what I started.
The Yellow Jackets' playmaker finished with a team-high 62 catches, 702 yards, and three touchdowns last season for Georgia Tech. It was a career year for Rutherford as he set a career-high in catches and receiving yards. He had one of his best games against Georgia State when he finished with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Being smaller in stature only motivates Rutherford as he aspires to make it to the next level. He talked about who he likes to watch and model his game after.
“I watch everybody, but I mostly watch a lot of Antonio Brown, Jettas (Justin Jefferons), I say Amon Ra St. Brown and a little bit of Greg Dortch from the Cardinals, you know he a smaller receiver, Tyreek Hill, yeah, I watch a lot of everybody. Anything that comes up on YouTube that has to do with football, I am going to watch it,” said Rutherford.
Rutherford loves football and all the lessons it has taught him in his career it has made him stronger and a better man in the process.
“Well, it teaches life lessons outside of football, especially with Coach Keegan always telling us to be tough as men in life. Things are always going to be tough. You got people you got to take care of even if you not having the best day,” said Rutherford.
This is one of the deepest receiver rooms Georgia Tech has had in a while, and no spot is safe. It will be earned who gets to play where and who cracks the rotation. Rutherford is relishing that competition and for all his teammates to get better.
“We are all competitive, you know, this fall camp, it's about to be a lot of competition. We don't know who's going to be a starter. You know, it's up to Coach McKnight, but you know, we come in and work every single day. You know, we go out there, we have fun. We always dance around things like that. We just going to compete,” said Rutherford.
Competition has been one of the main answers coming from players at Media Days, and wide receiver will be no different. With the talented veteran coming back for one final season, he looks to make his mark graduating with a degree and making it to the NFL.