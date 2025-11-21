Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
The Brent Key era feels like it has been building to this exact game.
Over three years ago, Key took over as the interim head coach and his first game was a road matchup against a top 25 Pittsburgh team. Despite being a three-score underdog, Key immediately showed the DNA of the program that he had hoped to build if given the opportunity.
Fast forward to tomorrow's game and much more is on the line.
After years of building and getting the program where he wants, tomorrow is not only the biggest game of the Key era, but the biggest game in over a decade for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game with a win over Pittsburgh tomorrow night and that would put them one win away from the College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens next Friday against Georgia.
But it won't be easy. Pittsburgh comes into Atlanta with a 7-3 record and hopes of also making it to the ACC Championship game. Despite their result last week vs Notre Dame, the Panthers have been playing well over the last month or so and present a dangerous challenger.
So who wins and why?
Georgia Tech Offense vs Pittsburgh Defense
This is going to be another chance for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King to make his case for the Heisman Trophy. He is going to face an athletic and fast Pitt defense that is one of the best in the country at stopping the run, the Yellow Jackets bread and butter.
Coming into this game, Georgia Tech ranks 19th in points per game, 10th in rushing yards per game, 25th in passing yards per game, and 1st in total yards per game.
The biggest problem this offense has had has been in the redzone. Far too often, the Yellow Jackets can't punch it in the endzone and have to settle for field goals. It cost them against NC State (was far from the biggest problem) and if this game turns into a shootout tomorrow, they have to put the ball in the end zone.
Pittsburgh's defense ranks 54th in points per game allowed, 9th in rushing yards allowed, 90th in passing yards per game allowed, and 32nd in yards per game allowed.
The matchup of the day is going to be between Georgia Tech's rushing attack and the Pitt rush defense. Whenever you face Georgia Tech, you have to have really strong linebacker play to deal with all the misdirection and athleticism that the Yellow Jackets throw at you. The Panthers have an excellent linebacker group and might present the biggest challenge this offense has seen.
The Panthers are susceptible to giving up the big play and Georgia Tech is explosive. I am curious to see what kind of tempo Georgia Tech plays with a slower tempo and tries to keep Pitt's offense off the field and protect their defense.
Georgia Tech Defense vs Pittsburgh Offense
To put it kindly, it has not been a good few weeks for the Georgia Tech defense. A unit that was pretty good at bending, but not breaking has completely broken down over the last two games. What do they have in store for a pretty good Pittsburgh offense?
Georgia Tech ranks 71st in PPG allowed, 96th in rushing yards per game allowed, 103rd in passing yards allowed, and 103rd in yards per game allowed. They allowed nearly 600 yards to NC State and 537 to Boston College. Can they find a way to disrupt Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel and this Panthers offense? If not, a high scoring affair might break out in Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Panthers offense ranks 12th in points per game, 111th in rushing yards per game, 15th in passing yards per game, and 54th in total yards per game. This is a team that likes to throw the ball around and Heintschel has 300 or more yards passing in four of his six starts.
A big question for tomorrow's game will be if Pitt running back Desmond Reid will be able to play. He was injured in the loss to Notre Dame last week and was listed as questionable on the initial availability report for the Panthers on Thursday. Reid is a top weapon on the Panthers offense and could change this game if he plays.
Kenny Johnson (41 catches, 600 yards, 4 TD) and Raphael Williams (39 catches for 539 yards and six touchdowns) are the top weapons for Heintschel in the passing game.
Prediction
Given the way that Georgia Tech's defense has played over the past couple of weeks, it is perfectly reasonable to pick the Panthers in this game. They have shown no resistance on that side of the ball and have been trending down over the past few weeks.
Still, this is Senior day for 27 seniors and one of them is Haynes King. King has etched himself in Georgia Tech history and both he and Key play their best in the biggest games. It will be a sellout in Bobby Dodd Stadium tomorrow night and one of the best atmospheres in Atlanta in recent memory. I think Georgia Tech finds a way to win this game and punch their ticket to Atlanta.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, Pitt 24