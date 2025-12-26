Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For PopTarts Bowl Between No. 12 BYU and No. 22 Georgia Tech

The Pop Tarts Bowl between No. 22 Georgia Tech and No. 12 BYU is one day away.

One of the most anticipated bowl games of the season, Georgia Tech is aiming to finish their season with 10 wins for the first time since 2014, finish the season ranked, and move to 2-1 in bowl games under Brent Key.

It won't be easy though. BYU is 11-2 and both losses have come against No. 4 Texas Tech, who is one of the most dominant teams in the country. They have a very physical team and will be looking to show that they were a team capable of being in the College Football Playoff.

So who wins and why?

Georgia Tech's offense vs BYU's Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After two lackluster performances to finish the season, Georgia Tech is hoping to go out strong on the offensive side of the ball. What is going to be interesting is how they adjust to having so many of the offensive coaching staff members be absent.

It might not end up meaning anything for this one game, but Georgia Tech is going to be missing offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, running backs coach Norval McKenzie, and offensive line coach Geep Wade for this game, as well as a host of other staff members. Co-Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke is going to be calling the plays and it is fair to wonder what that is going to look like for Georgia Tech. Weinke should not be judged off one game alone, but it will be interesting to see how different he is from Faulkner.

For the offense to have success, they are going to have to do a much better job of running the football. That is the bread and butter of their offensive identity, but both Pitt and Georgia slowed them down and forced Haynes King to beat them from the pocket. If BYU is successful at stopping King, Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley, it could be a tough day for the Yellow Jackets.

It is going to be the last time that King suits up for the Yellow Jackets. He was one of the best players in the country this season and has orchestrated this turn around for the program since Brent Key's arrival. You can bet that King is going to be leaving it all on the field this Saturday for his team as he tries to get a win.

The Yellow Jackets come into this game ranking 25th in PPG, 19th in rushing yards per game, 29th in passing yards per game, and 12th in total yards per game. They are also 3rd in sacks allowed and 19th in 3rd down in third-down conversions. It has been one of the best in the country, but they have not been able to get going in the last two games they played.

They are going to be facing a BYU defense that ranks 21st in PPG allowed, 32nd in rushing yards per game allowed, 49th in passing yards per game allowed, and 28th in total yards per game allowed. They are also 48th in sacks. LB Jack Kelly (10 sacks), DB Evan Johnson (4 INTs), and Tanner Wall (4 INTs) are names to know on the defensive side of the ball for the Cougars.

Run the ball, stay ahead of the chains, and giving King enough time to throw are going to be the key for Georgia Tech's offense.

BYU's offense vs Georgia Tech's defense

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Was Georgia Tech's defensive performance against Georgia a step in the right direction or just a one-off? Saturday's game might give us an idea.

The Yellow Jackets defense has been one of the worst in the country this season, but they held UGA to 16 points and only 70 yards passing. They also had six sacks the week before against Pitt. If they can play like they played against the Bulldogs, they can put their team in position to win this game. If they revert back to playing like they did in losses to NC State and Pittsburgh, it will be a long day for the Yellow Jackets.

BYU has a true freshman quarterback who does not play like a true freshman quarterback. Bear Bachmeier is one of the best dual-threats in the country and a tough player to bring down. With the Cougars down their top two running backs for this game, I would expect Bachmeier to carry the ball plenty in this game.

BYU comes into this game ranked 33rd in points per game, 36th in rushing yards allowed per game, 84th in passing yards allowed per game, 59th in total yards per game, 16th in sacks allowed, and 56th in 3rd down offense. Like Georgia Tech, they are a team that is at its best when they are running the ball and then hitting explosives to their receivers in good matchups. If the Yellow Jackets can stop the run, can Bachmeier win from the pocket?

Georgia Tech is coming off its best defensive performance of the season and wants to go out with a strong performance. They rank 72nd in PPG allowed, 92nd in rushing yards per game allowed, 83rd in passing yards per game allowed, 91st in total yards per game allowed, and 57th in sacks.

Georgia Tech's pass defense is gettable and look for BYU to try and find matchups for Parker Kingston (61 catches, 848 yards, 5 TDs), WR Chase Roberts (47 catches, 745 yards, and 5 TDs), and TE Carsen Ryan (37 catches, 500 yards, 3 TD's). BYU is built on their identity to run the football, but they have playmakers on the outside.

Prediction

This is going to be a close game I think.

With BYU missing LJ Martin, who had over 1,300 yards rushing this year and is one of the nation's top backs, they are going to need some guys to step up against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have questions of their own, from playcalling and coaching turnover to how the defense is going to perform. I expect a great performance from Haynes King in his last game as a Yellow Jacket, but I think I trust BYU more in this game. Georgia Tech fights hard, but ends their season on a three game losing streak.

Final Score: BYU 27, Georgia Tech 24

More Georgia Tech News: