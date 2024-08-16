National Analyst Lists Georgia Tech vs Florida State As One of The Biggest Upset Watch Games of the Season
The big game between Georgia Tech and Florida State is just eight days away.
The Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles are going to kickoff the 2024 season and it is going to be an interesting matchup. FSU is the defending ACC Champion, but they have a lot of new pieces (especially on offense) on the team via the transfer portal and it is a bit of a mystery as to what they might look like in a game that is being played overseas. Georgia Tech on the other hand is returning the majority of production from one of the ACC's top offenses and should be able to pick up right where they left off last season as the No. 1 rushing team in the ACC. Could this mean that the Yellow Jackets will be able to pull off the big upset?
Bleacher Report's Morgan Moriarty thinks it is a game to keep an eye on for an upset:
"I know this will upset some Florida State fans putting this one on here. But do not sleep on this matchup, folks. Week Zero's game in Dublin, Ireland, feels like it has a lot of juice.
Florida State will be out for revenge in 2024 after being snubbed by the selection committee last season following Jordan Travis' season-ending injury. Although the Seminoles will be dealing with a good bit of roster turnover, ranking 89th in ESPN S&P+ returning production, Mike Norvell has this team in a good spot for 2024. At quarterback, the Noles will turn to former Clemson and Oregon State signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei. He'll be boosted by returning offensive tackle Darius Washington and transfer portal receiver Malik Benson.
Georgia Tech, meanwhile, comes into this game riding a ton of momentum from last season. GT won four out of its last six games, including a come-from-behind win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl to finish 7-6. It marked the first season above .500 since Paul Johnson's last year in Atlanta in 2018. Returning are quarterback Haynes King and star receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and four offensive linemen.
Florida State is a 12.5-point favorite. But I wouldn't be surprised if this one goes down to the wire."
I think Georgia Tech certainly has a chance in this game. It will likely come down to how much the defense has improved and if they can stop the run. If they can, the Yellow Jackets can put Uiagalelei in uncomfortable positions and force mistakes. It will take them playing an all-around good game, but Georgia Tech is more than capable of winning this game.
Georgia Tech vs Florida State kicks off next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.