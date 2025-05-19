New CBS Sports ACC Power Rankings Sees Georgia Tech Football As A Top Five Team in the ACC Entering 2025
With spring football over, it is power ranking season.
While the season is still three months away, now is a good time to assess where every team is in their respective conferences. The spring portal is closed and now the countdown is on to the start of fall camp.
When looking at the ACC, where does each team stack up? This seems like a potentially special year for Brent Key and Georgia Tech, but other programs such as Miami, Clemson, Louisville, and SMU should be right in the mix again.
CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson recently released a batch of ACC Power Rankings and had the Yellow Jackets at No. 5, behind Clemson, Miami, Louisville, and SMU.
"The Yellow Jackets have the best quarterback depth in the ACC with Haynes King and Aaron Philo back from last year's squad, and though the team lost some high-end talent through the portal, it's still a roster that Brent Key will feel confident taking into battle each week. With one of the toughest strengths of schedule in the league, Georgia Tech is in a position where a power ranking of No. 5 is fitting but projected record or order of finish could be lower than other conference foes."
Here are the full rankings:
1. Clemson
2. Miami
3. SMU
4. Louisville
5. Georgia Tech
6. Duke
7. Florida State
8. Virginia Tech
9. North Carolina
10. NC State
11. Pittsburgh
12. Syracuse
13. Boston College
14. Cal
15. Virginia
16. Wake Forest
17. Stanford
Fanduel Sportsbook recently updated their win totals for the 2025 season and Georgia Tech is opening the year with a projected win total of 7.5, with the over being at -130 and the under being at +106. If the Yellow Jackets go over, it would be their most wins in a season since 2016.
Here are the projected win totals for each of Georgia Tech's opponent's, except Gardner-Webb and Temple.
1. Colorado- 6.5
2. Clemson- 9.5
3. Wake Forest- 4.5
4. Virginia Tech- 6.5
5. Duke- 6.5
6. Syracuse- 5.5
7. NC State- 6.5
8. Boston College- 5.5
9. Pittsburgh- 5.5
10. Georgia- 9.5
In terms of odds to win the ACC, Clemson is going to enter the season as the favorite at +140, followed by Miami (+400), Louisville (+650), SMU (+750), and then the Yellow Jackets at +1300. After those five, there is a big dropoff to Duke at +2500.
Aside from Georgia and Clemson, no other team on Georgia Tech's schedule has a win total above 6.5. While the Yellow Jackets typically have one of the nation's toughest schedules, things broke their way this season, at least from where things look now. Can Brent Key and this program take advantage?
In fact, one of the voices of the sport has pegged Georgia Tech to be a potential first time playoff time. On a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football show, Pate was breaking down potential first time playoff teams and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.