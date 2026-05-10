Georgia Tech's Post Spring ACC Title Odds Indicate They Are A Sleeper Team To Watch in 2026
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Georgia Tech Football is the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons (since Brent Key took over as the head coach), but the Yellow Jackets are hungry to finish in the top two and earn their first trip to Charlotte since 2014.
In the last three season, Georgia Tech's projected win total to open the season has been 4.5 in 2023, 5.5 in 2024, and 7.5 last season. Key has managed to exceed those expectations every season, going 7-6 twice and 9-4 last season, the best record for Georgia Tech since 2016. However, last year's team fumbled away an opportunity to play in the ACC Championship game by losing four of their last five games, including a home loss to Pitt in a game where all Georgia Tech had to do was win to get to the conference title game.
With spring football wrapped up, it looks like the oddsmakers are once again showing that Georgia Tech is going to have to outperform expectations if they want to be an ACC title contender.
ACC Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook
Here is how the ACC is being projected at Fanduel Sportsbook as of today:
1. Miami: -140
2. SMU- +750
3. Louisville- +850
4. Clemson- +1600
5. Pittsburgh- +1700
6. Virginia- +1900
7. NC State- +2200
8. Virginia Tech- +2500
9. Georgia Tech- +3500
10. California- +3500
11. Florida State- +4000
12. Duke- +6500
13. Wake Forest- +8000
14. North Carolina- +10000
15. Syracuse- +12500
16. Stanford- +25000
17. Boston College- +30000
It is clear that Georgia Tech is going to have to play the role of the underdog once again in 2026.
When you look at the Yellow Jackets schedule, it is a mixed bag of some of the projected contenders in the conference and some teams that are projected to finish below the Yellow Jackets in the standings.
Georgia Tech begins the year with three straight non-conference games (Colorado, Tennessee, and Mercer), all at home before they get into ACC play on the road at Stanford. After a bye week, Georgia Tech hosts Duke and then travel to Virginia Tech, a game that should give a glimpse into if Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets will be contenders in the ACC or not.
While I don't think the Hokies are going to be national championship contenders under James Franklin right away, they should be one of the most improved teams in the nation and brought in a talented portal class.
After the trip to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech will host Boston College. Three of the Yellow Jackets first four ACC games are against teams projected 12th or worse in the standings.
Then, the tough part of the season begins. Georgia Tech travels to Pittsburgh, hosts Louisville, travels to Clemson, and then hosts Wake Forest to wrap up its ACC slate before heading to Athens to try and snap the losing streak to Georgia. If Georgia Tech can enter this stretch with one or zero conference losses, they will have a chance to make a run to Charlotte, which gives them an opportunity to make the College Football Playoff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell