No. 13 Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Football
End of the first quarter- Georgia Tech leads Virginia Tech 15-0
0:49 1Q- Georgia Tech forces a punt after a holding penalty derailed the drive. Georgia Tech will take over at the three yard line
4:34 1Q- Haynes King finds Malik Rutherford for the nine yard touchdown pass. It is Malik Rutherford's second touchdown of the season. GT 15 Virginia Tech 0
7:05 1Q- Virginia Tech punts on its first possession after a Matthew Alexander sack. Yellow Jackets will take over at the Virginia Tech 38 yard line after 42 yard return by Eric Rivers
10:53 1Q- Haynes King rushes it in from two yards out and the Yellow Jackets take an early lead. Malik Rutherford converts the two point conversion. GT 8 Virginia Tech 0
15:00 1Q- Game starts and Georgia Tech will receive the opening kickoff.
Kickoff is almost here.
No. 13 Georgia Tech is going to put their undefeated record on the line today against former ACC Coastal rival Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the Yellow Jackets in this game and they are big favorites at home against the Hokies.
Can Georgia Tech avoid the upset today against Virginia Tech? This is the first game we have seen Georgia Tech since their close call against Wake Forest two weeks ago. Will they come out looking fresh after their bye week? Be sure to stay locked in right here to find out!