No. 17 Georgia Tech Opens As a Large Favorite Against Virginia Tech In Week Seven Matchup
No. 17 Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, who is 2-4 and coming off of a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
Big Favorites
To no surprise, Georgia Tech is going to be a big favorites when they face the Hokies next weekend. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets have opened as 14.5 point favorites over Virginia Tech and the over/under is 53.5.
The Yellow Jackets and Hokies were perennial ACC Coastal Division powers, with the two teams combining to finish atop the Coastal standings 11 times (six for VT, five for GT) in the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22).
Georgia Tech is hoping to reach 6-0 and get to bowl eligibility while also keeping their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Toughest Remaining Opponent?
Can Georgia Tech run the table in the ACC? That is one of the questions that many are asking and it is not unreasonable to do so. The Yellow Jackets have one of the most favorable schedules in the ACC and they very well could reach 11-0 if they play well over the next several weeks.
However, there are going to be some trap games and it won't be easy. In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford predicted Duke will be the first team to hand Georgia Tech a loss:
"The Yellow Jackets' undefeated season almost went belly up at Wake Forest over the weekend, but Haynes King made enough plays in crunch time to reverse fortunes. They're going to get every ACC team's best shot the rest of the way, even if the schedule appears favorable from the outside looking in. The next ranked opponent for Georgia Tech comes during rivalry weekend against Georgia in Atlanta, but a loss will happen before that. I'm taking a stab at Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils getting the best of the Yellow Jackets a few weeks from now."
Duke is going to be a tough test for Georgia Tech. It is a road game against one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the conference, and it is going to be a tough test for the Yellow Jackets' secondary in a couple of weeks. Getting pressure and forcing Duke QB Darian Mensah to make mistakes is going to be a huge key to victory for Georgia Tech.
The Blue Devils' defense has been surprisingly weak so far through six games, but Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts a couple of times this year and needs to play clean football when it heads to Durham.