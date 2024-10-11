North Carolina Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup Against Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech and North Carolina are going to face off on Saturday in Chapel Hill and North Carolina just revealed their uniform combination. They are going with a classic throwback look this weekend, wearing the blue helmets, blue uniforms, and white pants.
Georgia Tech is going with white helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.
If Georgia Tech wants to win on Saturday night, they are going to have to slow down North Carolina's rushing attack, which is led by the nation's third leading rusher, Omarion Hampton. North Carolina has not had a strong passing attack this season and their offenses runs through Hampton. He is capable of winning the game by himself and stopping him is one of the keys to the game on Saturday.
Hampton is a future NFL starter at running back and has 764 yards in six games this season. He is averaging nearly six yards per carry and has only one game this year in which he did not total 100 yards. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key highlighted Hampton as a great player in this offense, but also thinks there is more to this North Carolina offense than just Hampton:
"Yeah you know they're you hear about about the running back all the time time, and rightfully so. He's a good, good, good football player, a really good player. But when you look at their offense, they're pretty balanced. I think they're 55 -45 somewhere in there as far as run past. So it's not like they're lining up and running 65 -70 % of the time, you can just load the box. I mean they are gonna add in the RPOs and the And then they take their shots down the field, which, you know, their last game, they were trying to get a few more of those shots down the field vertically. So, you know, it's a challenge. We've got to be able to make sure we read our keys, we get aligned with the tempo, reading our keys. That's going to be big, especially at the second and third level, you know, for the run pass. And then we've got to be able to control the front, you know, control the game up front and not to, obviously, D -Lines is the one position that didn't have conflict run pass he played the game, so we've got to be sharp with our keys and our read"
Hampton is having a fantastic season for North Carolina and poses a huge challenge to an improved rush defense. Let's see if the Yellow Jackets can contain one of the best running backs in the country.