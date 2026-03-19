Everything From Georgia Tech Safety Tae Harris After Thursday Spring Practice

Georgia Tech rising star safety spoke to the media. Here is everything he had to say to the media.

On adjusting to defensive backs coach Vinny Sunseri…

“It's been pretty smooth. I like his coaching style. He's helping me a lot. He's teaching me the game. I've learned a lot more. I feel like I'm two or three times better a player than I was last year around this time. I'm seeing the field better. I'm seeing plays develop more. So, I really like his coaching style. It was a great fit for me, I feel like, and for the team also.”

On how all the reps last year helped him this year…

“It definitely let me get an edge on a lot of people. It made me more of a violent player. It helped me jump out as on film, just more doing the little things, just trying to trying to be better for the defensive scheme, schematic-wise. So, I really like it and um yeah, just keep getting the extra reps and just taking every rep by rep and it's helped a lot.”

On the biggest takeaway for him so far…

“Coach Boogie, he came in with a with a with a with a different program, trying to just view the program as a different way. So, I definitely like the way he's coming in and trying to teach us all different schematic techniques, tactics, and stuff like that. So, yeah, it's definitely showing up early, too. So, I like the way he's coming in, and I like the way he's trying to teach us more about everything. So, it definitely helped a lot, and it's jumping out on film. Obviously, if anybody's really watching this, it's it's it's getting it. I like it. I like it a lot.”

On what he wants to improve the most this spring…

“I say one element is really like I said earlier, just developing more, just seeing the plays differently. You know, I'm just learning a lot from coming from high school early. I saw a lot last year playing early as a freshman from the guys in front of me, but I definitely want to get better with my coverage skills, just seeing the ball better before it gets there. Just seeing the plays before they get there. So, just really the pre-snap part of it instead of the post-snap.”

On being the leader for the secondary…

“It's definitely important to me. I know coming in as a young guy, you know, you see a lot of things going on. I know how it feels to be in that position. So, I'm trying to be a leader. I'm trying to be what I didn't have last year. So, I just definitely want to help out as much as I can to step into that role. So, it's been a lot of things that Coach Key is talking to me about, and I want to actually step into that role. That's what he was talking to me about, being a leader to more of the young guys and just also being a leader to my peers and my teammates who were out there on the field with me. So, it definitely means a lot.”

On if he likes the more aggressive scheme…

“Yes sir. I like it a lot. Like I said earlier, he came in with a different approach to it. So, I definitely like the aggressive part. I think that's where my game shows more. I'm definitely a better player when I'm being more aggressive than just sitting back in zone and reacting offense. So, I definitely like getting my hands on people. I definitely like being aggressive, catch man technique and just stuff like that. I like being in my element playing that way. So, yes, it's it's definitely it's definitely helped a lot. I like it.”

On what it has been like seeing all the changes as a young guy…

“Yeah, the turnover was quick, man. You've got to be able to adapt in college. I learned that fast. You know, coaches come and go, but you've got to be able to grasp as much energy and information as you can from a coach while he's here. So, I definitely was more of a sponge of the game when I came here. Just trying to grasp everything, grasp a lot, grasp anything that I can. Boogie came in, and I'm grasping a lot. I'm being more of a sponge. I'm listening more, and I'm definitely seeing a difference in my game. So, you got to be able to adapt, and yeah, it was quick, but it was definitely for the better.”

On having fun with the game…

“It's my life, man. So, you know, you've got to take it day by day, man. You just can't come up and wake up and go about the motions. You've got to do it. So, like, just being a 19-year-old, you know, college is your life. Football is your life. So, just try to take it day by day. You just don't want to go through the motions. I mean, you got to obviously have a love for the game. So, I like tackling people, and I like covering people and I like being aggressive. So, I see a lot of fun in that, and I see a lot of fun in hitting people. So, so I like it.”