Norval McKenzie Gives Detailed Answer On How Jamal Haynes Can Reach The Next Level As A Running Back
Jamal Haynes came back for one more season on The Flats and he is hoping to make his last season with the Yellow Jackets his best one. Haynes is a preseason first-team All-ACC pick and should be among the top NFL Draft picks at his position for the 2026 Draft.
What does Haynes need to do to raise his game to another level? That was something that running backs coach Norval McKenzie went into detail about after the Yellow Jackets wrapped up practice on Friday evening:
"Yeah, I think like you mentioned, so he's going to be on every award, pre-season award. The biggest thing is, I would say he's taking this off -season a different manner in terms of head down and working, which has been good to see you know this offseason was probably his best off season had a really good spring and now this summer did well also okay and so he's in position how he can get better is by the rest of the room being better you know there's been times over the past who sees us where he's had to play more snaps than he should have played last year he battled the entire season with injuries so I'm excited about the rest of the room to continue to compete, to be able to spell him when he needs it for me to be able to trust those guys in certain situations. I always feel like I have to put Jamal in the game, but another back can go in the game. And so we're excited about that offensively as well. In terms of what he could probably get better at, if there was one thing that we've talked about, I would say pass protection and not that he's not a willing pass protector, but just in terms of technique, right? And so we always want to hone in on the fundamentals. And he's taking it a step further just to ask the questions, OK, how did that look? What did I need to do better? We actually watched film this morning of some previous running backs I coached in the past. That was his stature of how they blocked. And so he's in a growth mindset right now, too, in just in terms of how can I get better? He knows that he gets better, we get better."
If Haynes manages to get any better, that is going to be bad news for ACC defenses.
Haynes enters the ’25 campaign as the first Georgia Tech running back to rush for at least 900 yards in back-to-back seasons since Jonathan Dwyer in 2008 and 2009. As a junior in 2024, he amassed 1,110 total yards from scrimmage (944 rushing, 166 receiving) and 12 touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving), en route to earning all-ACC recognition for the second-straight year.
As a sophomore in 2023, Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and went on to become Georgia Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. His 1,257 all-purpose yards in ’23 (1,053 rushing, 151 receiving and 47 on kickoff returns) included 128 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl versus UCF. He was named MVP of the Yellow Jackets’ 30-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory.
Georgia Tech prides itself on having a strong running game and being physical at the point of attack. While Haynes is not the most imposing back from a physicality standpoint, he represents what Georgia Tech is all about under Brent Key. Haynes is looking to continue to elevate this program to new heights, just as he has the previous seasons.