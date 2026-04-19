Offensive Depth Chart Projection For Georgia Tech: Post Spring Edition

Spring football officially wrapped up on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets, and they will now turn the page to the offseason and summer. Let’s take a closer look to see if there are any changes to the depth chart after spring.

Quarterback

Starter: Alberto Mendoza

Backup: Grady Adamson

The starting quarterback battle appears to be nearing a conclusion. Mendoza was productive in the spring game, going 12-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He looked confident and composed and made some good throws on Saturday. The deep ball is probably the only concern with not being able to hit on it more, but outside of that, he didn’t put the ball in harm's way a bunch. Grady Adamson was also productive for the Yellow Jackets, going 8-11 for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown on the day. Adamson has established himself as the clear-cut backup with a lot of upside.

Running Back

Starter: Justice Haynes Or Malachi Hosley

Backup: J.P Powell or Chad Alexander or Shane Marshall

The running back room is the one you feel the best about on this team, with how deep and loaded it is. Former Michigan RB Justice Haynes was dynamic with the ball in his hands in the spring game and rushed for 48 yards on nine carries. He had a number of big runs to help his total on Saturday. Malachi Hosley had an 18-yard touchdown and will be a good complement to Haynes in the backfield. While both will garner a lot of the eyes, you can’t sleep on J.P. Powell, Chad Alexander or Shane Marshall. They are all really good and bring a different element to the offense. Expect them to play a role in the fall.

Wide Receiver

Starter: Jordan Allen, Dalen Penson, Isaiah Fuhrmann

Backup: Jaiven Plummer, Debron Gatling, Evan Haynes or Chris Elko

A position group that will be one to watch post-spring and going into fall camp. Jordan Allen is the clear-cut best wide receiver on the team and finished with three catches for 42 yards in the spring game. The biggest question is who will join him and be able to help out the wide receivers corps. Dalen Penson didn’t play in the spring game, but has made a seamless transition from cornerback to wide receiver and should be a guy who makes a name for himself. Isaiah Fuhrmann, who is a 6’4 target, has to get healthy. Debron Gatling and Evan Haynes both had strong springs and should have some kind of role. There are a lot of unknowns at these positions to see who will step up and stand out.

Tight End

Starter: Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans, or Kevin Roche Jr., or Gavin Harris

Backup: Nathan Agyemang

Probably one of the deepest positions on the roster outside of running back on this roster. Despite Chris Corbo and Spencer Mermans missing a good amount of the spring, Georgia Tech had a number of tight ends who played well. Kevin Roche Jr was a common name that continued to garner praise in the spring from several coaches. He finished the spring game, finishing with six catches for 70 yards. Gavin Harris was a common name who was brought up in both of the spring scrimmages prior to the spring game. He will be a major playmaker in the offense.

Offensive Line

Starters: Ethan MacKenny (LT), Kevin Peay Jr (LG), Joseph Ionata (C), Malachi Carney (RG), Jameson Riggs (RT)

Backups: Jordan Floyd, Will Reed, Courtlin Heard, Courtney Heard

The offensive line was missing some key players this spring and dealt with injury. There is a concern in terms of depth and what happens if starters go down, but they should be goood with some of the players that were out with the spring making a return to the lineup.