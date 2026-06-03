Why Georgia Tech RB Malachi Hosley Will Boost His NFL Draft Stock This Year

One of the more slept-on players heading into the 2026 season is Georgia Tech running back Malachi Hosley, who has great potential to raise his NFL stock with a productive season. Hosley rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns on just 98 carries. He was explosive and made a lot of home run plays in the running game. Hosley had 19 runs of 10+ yards a season ago.

Big season incoming?

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball while Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Hosley averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season for the Yellow Jackets and gave them a much-needed spark out of the backfield. Hosley had three games with 100 yards rushing and had his breakout against Virginia Tech, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. The efficiency of Hosley’s game is an area that makes him special because NFL scouts and teams can look and say we don’t have to force-feed him to be effective, but rather, even in limited touches, he can make an impact.

When you look at his numbers even more closely, you see a player who put together a great season. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Hosley finished with an 86.2 run grade, which is elite. He also had a 79.5 offensive grade.

The telling stat for Hosley is his yards after contact. Of the 697 rushing yards last season, Hosley had 400 yards after contact and a breakaway percentage of 45%. That means more times than not, if he was in the open field and you needed a big time run, no matter if defenders were around or not, he was making that play with ease.

The key will be whether Hosley can get more reps in this new scheme and offense for George Godsey. It felt at times that he didn’t get enough reps to be successful and establish that rhythm. In Godsey’s offense, the rushing is more predicated on the running backs instead of designed quarterback runs like it was last year under former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Also, Hosley should be very fresh for the Yellow Jackets, especially with the addition of Justice Haynes, who was the top running back in the portal. They both can be like thunder and lightning in the backfield and terrorize opposing defenses with their play. The split of carries between those two should do wonders for the Yellow Jackets and Hosley as a whole. We could even see that duo potentially in the NFL in 2027 if both have great seasons.

We saw last year from Notre Dame two running backs go in the first round of the NFL Draft. Jeremiyah Love was drafted with the No.3 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals. Jadarian Price was drafted with the final pick in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks. So it is very possible the Yellow Jackets could have the same thing on their hands. Now I don’t know if both will go first round, but both definitely should be selected in the draft next April.

For Hosley, the main thing will be having the same level of efficiency as last season, adding more breakaway runs to his arsenal, improving his run-blocking, and rushing for 1,000 yards. If he does that, he should be a sure-fire bet to be drafted in the NFL and raise his stock tremendously.