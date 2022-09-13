Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Says That Georgia Tech is Going to be a Big Test

Georgia Tech is going to welcome Ole Miss to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a big matchup. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a win against Western Carolina and are hoping to pull the big upset against the Rebels this weekend.

Ole Miss is 2-0 to start this season with wins over Troy and Central Arkansas. This will be the first time the Rebels have gone on the road this season and the first time they have played a power five conference opponent.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin spoke highly of the Yellow Jackets and what he has seen so far from them this season and the challenges of going on the road for the first time with so many new transfers:

"This is a different set of obstacles. A really talented team that played great early in week one against Clemson and played on five days' rest the other night and probably self admittedly they started a little slow and that usually happens after a big game like that and it's on the road. Again, I have said all along, this transfer thing is good and bad, everything is new, we gotta go on the road with all of these guys that have never been on the road with us and the challenges that come with that so it will be a very big test for us."

Georgia Tech is going to have a huge challenge in front of them with how explosive the Ole Miss offense can be with guys like wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and running back Zach Evans. Hopefully, the Yellow Jackets' defense can avoid the slow start and be ready to play Saturday afternoon against Kiffin and the Rebels.

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss is slated to kick off Saturday at 3:30 on ABC.

