One Game That Could Determine Georgia Tech’s ACC Title Hopes In 2026

Georgia Tech is in full offseason mode and beginning to prepare for the 2026 season. With that comes looking at the schedule and some of the opponents for next fall. Let’s take a close look at one game that could determine the Yellow Jackets ACC title hopes next fall.

Clemson

This game was played during Week 3 of the 2025 season and delivered a thriller, with the Yellow Jackets emerging victorious on a 55-yard game-winner from Aidan Birr. It gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 start to the season, and Clemson fell to 1-2. Both teams would move in opposite directions after the game. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 51-36. Last season, the Yellow Jackets ended Clemson’s nine-game winning streak after the 24-21 victory. It was a step in the right direction and continued to solidify the Ramblin Wreck are here to stay and can win big games.

Why could this game determine their ACC fate? It is a game that will be played later in the season. It could have major implications because it is on the road and is the second-to-last ACC game of the season for the Yellow Jackets. It could be a similar state to where Georgia Tech was a year ago when it hosted Pittsburgh to potentially clinch a berth in the ACC championship game. It all depends on whether they handle business in their eight-game ACC schedule, but it should put them in a prime position to do so.

Clemson didn’t have the year they wanted in 2025 and will be looking to rebound in 2026. Regardless of where they sit in the standings at this juncture in this season, you know the Tigers are going to want to come out with a win. Here are head coach Brent Key's thoughts about the matchup when he previewed it last year.

“Yeah, they're a good football team, and we're excited to play.”Yeah, kind of gotten to know him, like most of the other coaches, we do have some similarities in our background. He's a good man, a good football coach. I respect him a lot,” said Key.

While Georgia Tech has dominated the overall series, Clemson has had their number as of late. A lot of people will gloss over this game, but it is slowly becoming a rivalry between the Yellow Jackets and their South Carolina counterpart. If it is another high-stakes game, which it likely will be, it could make for another sensational game between two great programs and two great head coaches.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Does Georgia Tech Have The Toughest Schedule In The ACC?

•Way Too Early ACC Power Rankings For 2026

•Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Transfer Portal Efforts

•Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Position Review: Running Backs