PFF Grades And Snap Counts For Georgia Tech During The 2025 Regular Season
The regular season has ended, and now it is time to take a look at how the Yellow Jackets performed this season after finishing the year 9-3 and as a top-five team in the ACC. As Georgia Tech awaits its bowl game and who they will play, let’s take a look at who stood out this season and performed the best.
How did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF this season? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 90.0 (745)
2. RB Daylon Gordon- 81.3 (15)
3. WR Jordan Allen- 80.5 (120)
4. QB Aaron Philo- 80.0 (66)
5. RB Malachi Hosley- 76.9 (336)
6. OL Keylan Rutledge- 75.4 (801)
7. WR Malik Rutherford- 75.3 (297)
8. WR Eric Rivers- 73.2 (548)
9. OL Josh Petty- 71.9 (17)
10. RB J.P. Powell- 71.7 (8)
11. WR Bailey Stockton- 70.0 (194)
12. OL Benjamin Galloway- 69.8 (22)
13. OL Ethan MacKenny- 68.7 (690)
14. TE Luke Harpring- 67.1 (227)
15. WR Isiah Canion- 66.3 (567)
16. OL Malachi Carney- 66.0 (709)
17. RB Shane Marshall- 65.4 (6)
18. WR Zion Taylor- 65.2 (151)
19. RB Jamal Haynes- 64.6 (453)
20. TE Josh Beetham- 62.1 (237)
21. OL Harrison Moore- 61.1 (611)
22. QB Graham Knowles- 60.6 (1)
23. WR Debron Gatling- 60.5 (3)
24. Myles Forristal- 60.0 (1)
24. WR Chris Elko- 60.0 (2)
24. LB EJ Lightsey- 60.0 (1)
24. DB Clayton Powell Lee- 60.0 (1)
24. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 60.0 (1)
24. DL Jason Moore- 60.0 (1)
24. DB Will Benton IV- 60.0 (1)
31. RB Chad Alexander- 59.8 (13)
32. OL Peyton Joseph- 59.5 (4)
32. DB Will Kiker- 59.5 (1)
32. OL Joe Fusile- 59.5 (557)
35. TE Brett Seither- 58.8 (240)
36. OL Will Reed- 58.3 (6)
37. CB Dalen Penson- 58.1 (1)
38. WR Dean Patterson- 55.9 (278)
39. P Marshall Nichols - 55.3 (1)
40. TE J.T. Byrne- 54.9 (327)
41. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 54.5 (4)
42. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 54.0 (455)
43. RB Trelain Maddox- 50.7 (38)
44. OL Jameson Riggs- 49.4 (184)
On the offensive side of the ball, show positive signs moving forward. Likely the starting QB next year will be Aaron Philo, who is ranked as the fourth-best player this season. Wide receiver Jordan Allen was dynamic with the ball in his hands and came up big for the Yellow Jackets when his number was called. He was the third-highest rated player on offense this season. His future is bright just getting started.
Defense
1. EDGE Christian Garrett- 77.9 (48)
2. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 77.0 (514)
3. CB Ahmari Harvey- 75.5 (442)
4. DB Omar Daniels - 75.2 (619)
5. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 74.9 (148)
6. DL Blake Belin- 73.1 (6)
7. DB Tae Harris- 72.5 (163)
7. CB Will Kiker- 72.5 (43)
9. LB Tah’j Butler- 69.7 (299)
10. DL Jason Moore- 68.5 (342)
11. LB E.J. Lightsey- 68.0 (614)
12. LB Kyle Efford- 67.6 (536)
13. DL Matthew Alexander- 67.5 (371)
14. CB Daiquan White- 67.4 (268)
15. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 67.2 (230)
16. CB Jon Mitchell- 66.5 (101)
17. EDGE Carrington Coombs- 65.9 (6)
18. LB Myles Forristall- 65.6 (5)
19. DB Jy Gilmore- 65.5 (414)
20. CB Zachary Tobe- 64.8 (404)
21. EDGE Brayden Manley- 64.4 (347)
22. CB Rodney Shelley- 63.8 (395)
23. DL Akelo Stone- 63.4 (230)
24. CB Elgin Sessions- 63.3 (40)
25. DL Landen Marshall- 62.0 (65)
26. DB Kevin Hill- 60.5 (359)
27. WR Chris Elko- 60.3 (1)
28. RB Trelain Maddox- 60.1 (1)
28. WR Eric Rivers- 60.1 (1)
28. RB Daylon Gordon- 60.1 (1)
31. LB Drew Cohen- 59.5 (2)
32. DL Derry Norris Jr- 59.3 (6)
33. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr.- 58.7 (251)
34. DB Fenix Felton- 58.6 (60)
35. DL Shymeik Jones- 56.2 (115)
36. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 55.5 (217)
37. LB Cayman Spaulding- 55.3 (295)
38. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 52.1 (176)
39. CB Ben Hollerback- 50.6 (6)
40. CB Dalen Penson- 50.5 (29)
41. EGDE A.J. Hoffler- 49.9 (405)
42. DB Savion Riley- 49.0 (12)
43. DB D.J. Moore- 48.9 (19)
44. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 48.0 (637)
45. DB Christian Pritchett- 42.0 (30)
A good sign on the defensive side of the ball is that a lot of the young defensive players were graded high, starting with true freshman Christian Garett, who has a ton of upside. He didn’t play a lot of snaps but was effective whenever he was on the field. The other was Tae Harris, who finished as the seventh-highest graded player with a 72.5 defensive grade. Harris upside is also unlimited, and he could become one of the best at his position. Georgia Tech has done a great job of getting players to come into the program, and now they just have to get them to play at a high level next year.
