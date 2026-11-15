PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 20-6 Win Over Clemson

Georgia Tech got its first win at Clemson since 2008 and ended a four-game losing streak. It was a dominant defensive effort mixed with the Yellow Jackets getting back to their identity on offense. It was a dominant rushing attack and a hard-hitting defense. Georgia Tech now has three wins on the season. Let’s take a look at who stood out.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 11? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. QB Grady Adamson- 81.9 (28)

2. RB Justice Haynes- 79.4 (40)

3. WR Jordan Allen- 76.8 (46)

4. TE Chris Corbo- 71.9 (55)

5. RB Trelain Maddox- 68.6 (34)

6. OL Malachi Carney- 65.8 (23)

7. OL Jameson Riggs- 63.8 (70)

8. OL Will Reed- 63.0 (70)

9. OL Joseph Ionata- 62.2 (70)

10. WR Chris Elko- 60.9 (10)

11. OL Xavier Canales- 59.9 (19)

12. WR Rahkeem Smith- 59.7 (4)

13. WR Jaiven Plummer- 58.1 (12)

14. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 56.1 (37)

15. RB J.P. Powell- 53.9 (6)

16. WR Debron Gatling- 53.7 (15)

17. WR Dalen Penson- 53.5 (49)

18. OL Jordan Floyd- 51.3 (70)

19. TE Spencer Mermans- 50.0 (33)

20. TE Gavin Harris- 48.1 (9)

21. QB Alberto Mendoza- 46.1 (42)

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22. OL Josh Petty- 44.1 (28)

Grady Adamson was the highest-graded player for the Yellow Jackets after a big performance on the ground. His physicality and the tone he set were apparent. Justice Haynes had one of his better games of the season and rushed for 8.9 yards per carry. Jordan Allen was also productive when he got the ball and made a number of plays in the open field. There were a number of big contributors who had big performances.

Defense

1. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 89.3 (13)

2. DB Jonas Duclona- 79.3 (68)

3. LB Cayman Spaulding- 77.8 (65)

4. LB C.J. Gamble- 77.6 (24)

5. CB Zachary Tobe- 75.4 (49)

6. DB Tae Harris- 74.4 (70)

7. LB Braylon Outlaw- 73.8 (7)

8. EDGE Taje McCoy- 72.4 (49)

9. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 70.7 (35)

10. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 67.2 (22)

11. LB E.J. Lightsey- 66.0 (45)

12. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 65.3 (13)

13. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 64.9 (53)

14. DB Kealan Jones- 63.4 (70)

15. EDGE Brayden Manley- 63.0 (32)

15. EDGE Jordan Walker- 63.0 (33)

17. CB Jon Mitchell- 59.2 (21)

18. CB Daiquan White- 58.2 (53)

19. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 58.0 (17)

20. DL Christian Garrett- 57.6 (17)

21. DL Christian Speakman- 53.8 (14)

The best performer in the game was Andre Fuller Jr who came up big for the Yellow Jackets and forced a fumble on a strip-sack. Despite just 13 snaps, he was able to have a big impact during pass-rush plays. Jonas Duclona turned in one of his better games defensively and was all around the ball. He finished with two pass breakups. Cayman Spaulding was a heat-sinking missile and battering ram all game long. His 11 tackles led the team, and he had one of his best games of the season.