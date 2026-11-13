Missouri vs. Georgia Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 11

The Georgia Bulldogs enter Week 11 of the college football season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country with an 8-1 record and a 6-1 record in the SEC. As long as they don't implode down the stretch, they'll play in the last-ever SEC Championship Game and will have a shot at getting a first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs.

Standing in their way is No. 22 Missouri, who has stumbled the past few weeks, going 1-2 in their last three games.

If you're looking to bet on this SEC showdown, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets.

Missouri vs. Georgia Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Missouri +15.5 (-110)

Cayden Lee OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Dwight Phillips Jr. UNDER 41.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Missouri +15.5 (-110)

Georgia is the rightful favorite, but I think the spread has gone too far towards the Bulldogs. The Tigers may be coming off a bad loss, but their overall numbers for this season still hold up. They enter the week ranking 18th in net adjusted EPA per play, compared to Georgia, which comes in at eighth in that metric.

The Missouri defense has been one of the better units in the country, including ranking 19th in opponent EPA per rush. If the Tigers can slow down the Georgia offense, they'll be in a good spot to cover this big number.

Cayden Lee OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

I'm surprised to see Cayden Lee's receiving yards total so low. He is the clear No. 1 option in the Missouri passing game. He has 211 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher on the team, and now he gets to face a Georgia team that has been surprisingly average when it comes to stopping the pass, ranking 42nd in the country in opponent pass success rate.

Not only that, but with the Bulldogs being such big favorites, I expect the Tigers to have to take to the air early and often to play catch-up. It could be garbage-time yards that end up cashing this bet for us.

Dwight Phillips Jr. UNDER 41.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Missouri's biggest strength is its run defense, ranking 20th in the country in opponent EPA per rush. With that in mind, I'm going to fade Georgia's No. 1 back, Dwight Phillips Jr. There's also a possibility of Georgia getting up enough that he doesn't get any carries in the second half of the game. I'll go UNDER on his rushing yards total.

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