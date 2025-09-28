PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 30-29 Win Over Wake Forest
It was not a pretty day in Winston-Salem for the Yellow Jackets as Wake Forest gave them all they could handle on the road. Wake Forest put on a scoring frenzy in the second quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points, and was clicking on all cylinders on offense. Georgia Tech jumped out to another slow start that saw them face their largest deficit of the season (17 points).
However, Georgia Tech answered the call in the second half and got it going offensively to get back in the game. You have to credit the defense for not allowing touchdowns in the red zone, but rather forcing field goal attempts and keeping the game within striking distance. Without that effort, the Yellow Jackets likely don't win this game.
Haynes King and Eric Rivers were some of the best performers on the offense side of the ball and really got it going in the second half. This duo gave the Wake Forest defense fits as they continued to connect on big plays down the field. The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 for the first time since 2014, and have everything in front of them to accomplish what they want to achieve this season. It was a gritty win and a team that showed mental fortitude in North Carolina.
So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 78.3 (86)
2. WR Eric Rivers- 72.7 (60)
3. RG Keylan Rutledge- 72.4 (86)
4. RT Malachi Carney- 67.7 (72)
5. OL Harrison Moore- 63.0 (86)
6. OT Josh Petty- 60.8 (3)
7. RB Malachi Hosley- 59.7 (44)
8. LT Ethan Mackenny- 59.6 (83)
9. TE Luke Harpring- 59.0 (22)
10. TE Josh Beetham- 58.4 (30)
11. WR Zion Taylor-56.7 (5)
12. WR Isaiah Canion- 56.5 (62)
13. TE J.T. Byrne- 55.8 (49)
14. WR Dean Patterson- 55.5 (24)
15. RB Daylon Gordon- 55.1 (5)
16. WR Bailey Stockton- 54.6 (19)
17. WR Mallik Rutherford- 54.4 (68)
18. LG Joe Fusile- 54.1 (86)
19. OL Jameson Riggs- 52.1 (14)
20. RB Jamal Haynes- 48.4 (42)
Defense
1. CB Ahmari Harvey- 74.1 (69)
2. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 71.3 (18)
3. EDGE Brayden Manley- 67.7 (29)
4. DL Akelo Stone- 66.7 (18)
5. DB Tae Harris- 65.7 (4)
6. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 63.7 (21)
7. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 62.8 (55)
8. LB E.J. Lightsey- 62.4 (58)
9. DB Jy Gilmore- 62.2 (68)
10. DL Shymeik Jones- 61.2 (3)
11. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 60.1 (6)
12. LB Melvin Jordan- 59.7 (8)
13. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 57.8 (70)
14. DL Jason Moore- 56.8 (21)
15. LB Cayman Spaulding- 56.6 (8)
16. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 56.5 (31)
17. DT Matthew Alexander- 56.3 (51)
18. DB Kelvin Hill- 53.8 (31)
19. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 49.8 (43)
20. DB Daiquan White- 48.2 (41)
21. DB Zachary Tobe- 46.9 (31)
22. LB Tah’j Butler- 46.2 (33)
23. LB Kyle Efford- 40.1 (61)
24. DB Omar Daniels- 39.4 (29)
25. DB Rodney Shelley- 39.0 (7)
