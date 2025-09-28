All Yellow Jackets

PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 30-29 Win Over Wake Forest

Georgia Tech pulled out a win on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday

Najeh Wilkins

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
It was not a pretty day in Winston-Salem for the Yellow Jackets as Wake Forest gave them all they could handle on the road. Wake Forest put on a scoring frenzy in the second quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points, and was clicking on all cylinders on offense. Georgia Tech jumped out to another slow start that saw them face their largest deficit of the season (17 points).

However, Georgia Tech answered the call in the second half and got it going offensively to get back in the game. You have to credit the defense for not allowing touchdowns in the red zone, but rather forcing field goal attempts and keeping the game within striking distance. Without that effort, the Yellow Jackets likely don't win this game.

Haynes King and Eric Rivers were some of the best performers on the offense side of the ball and really got it going in the second half. This duo gave the Wake Forest defense fits as they continued to connect on big plays down the field. The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 for the first time since 2014, and have everything in front of them to accomplish what they want to achieve this season. It was a gritty win and a team that showed mental fortitude in North Carolina.

So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) returns a punt against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. QB Haynes King- 78.3 (86)

2. WR Eric Rivers- 72.7 (60)

3. RG Keylan Rutledge- 72.4 (86)

4. RT Malachi Carney- 67.7 (72)

5. OL Harrison Moore- 63.0 (86)

6. OT Josh Petty- 60.8 (3)

7. RB Malachi Hosley- 59.7 (44)

8. LT Ethan Mackenny- 59.6 (83)

9. TE Luke Harpring- 59.0 (22)

10. TE Josh Beetham- 58.4 (30)

11. WR Zion Taylor-56.7 (5)

12. WR Isaiah Canion- 56.5 (62)

13. TE J.T. Byrne- 55.8 (49)

14. WR Dean Patterson- 55.5 (24)

15. RB Daylon Gordon- 55.1 (5)

16. WR Bailey Stockton- 54.6 (19)

17. WR Mallik Rutherford- 54.4 (68)

18. LG Joe Fusile- 54.1 (86)

19. OL Jameson Riggs- 52.1 (14)

20. RB Jamal Haynes- 48.4 (42)

Defense

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (7) takes a hit from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the third quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. CB Ahmari Harvey- 74.1 (69)

2. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 71.3 (18)

3. EDGE Brayden Manley- 67.7 (29)

4. DL Akelo Stone- 66.7 (18)

5. DB Tae Harris- 65.7 (4)

6. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 63.7 (21)

7. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 62.8 (55)

8. LB E.J. Lightsey- 62.4 (58)

9. DB Jy Gilmore- 62.2 (68)

10. DL Shymeik Jones- 61.2 (3)

11. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 60.1 (6)

12. LB Melvin Jordan- 59.7 (8)

13. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 57.8 (70)

14. DL Jason Moore- 56.8 (21)

15. LB Cayman Spaulding- 56.6 (8)

16. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 56.5 (31)

17. DT Matthew Alexander- 56.3 (51)

18. DB Kelvin Hill- 53.8 (31)

19. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 49.8 (43)

20. DB Daiquan White- 48.2 (41)

21. DB Zachary Tobe- 46.9 (31)

22. LB Tah’j Butler- 46.2 (33)

23. LB Kyle Efford- 40.1 (61)

24. DB Omar Daniels- 39.4 (29)

25. DB Rodney Shelley- 39.0 (7)

