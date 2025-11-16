PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 36-34 Victory Over Boston College
Georgia Tech is coming off a gritty road win against Boston College on Saturday. The Georgia Tech offense was rolling once again and put up 600+ yards of total offense and 36 points. The defense had its struggles again and allowed the highest yards output for Boston College and its best offensive performance of the season. While it was not a pretty victory, it sets up the Yellow Jackets with a great opportunity at Bobby Dodd Stadium in the biggest game of the Brent Key era. Coach Key reacted to the victory.
"Good to come out with a win, as always. I'm always happy to get a win, regardless of how the win occurs or who it's against. We made that commitment at the beginning of the season. We're going to enjoy it when we win. But I'm also not going to blow smoke up people's butts either. And I was disappointed in some things in the game. Obviously, I'm excited we won, but there are also some things disappointed about that we've got to continue to improve,” said Key.
Let’s take a look at who performed well and stood out on both sides of the ball.
Offense
1. WR Jordan Allen- 90.7 (16)
2. WR Malik Rutherford- 85.5 (36)
3. WR Eric RIvers- 79.6 (50)
4. QB Haynes Kng- 74.4 (77)
5. RB Malachi Hosley- 73.5 (48)
6. OL Keylan Rutledge- 67.3 (77)
7. OL Malachi Carney- 67.1 (77)
7. WR Dean Patterson- 67.1 (27)
9. TE Josh Beetham- 64.7 (29)
10. WR Isiah Canion- 63.8 (55)
11. OL Joe Fusile- 63.0 (24)
12. OL Ethan Mackenny- 61.9 (77)
13. OL Harrison Moore- 61.1 (57)
14. RB Daylon Gordon- 60.0 (1)
15. TE Brett Seither- 58.9 (27)
16. WR Zion Taylor- 58.7 (14)
17. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 58.2 ( 73)
18. TE J.T Byrne- 54.7 (33)
19. TE Luke Harpring- 54.2 (16)
20. RB Jamal Haynes- 49.5 (30)
21. RB Trelain Maddox- 34.0 (3)
Defense
1. DB Jy Gilmore- 73.7 (42)
2. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 68.3 (42)
3. DB Omar Daniels- 67.0 (41)
4. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 65.4 (10)
4. DT Jason Moore- 65.4 (30)
6. CB Rodney Shelley- 63.8 (46)
7. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 62.2 (24)
8. DB Tae Harris- 61.5 (15)
9. LB Tah’j Butler- 61.1 (26)
10. EDGE Brayden Manley- 60.5 (13)
11. DB Kelvin Hill- 60.4 (21)
12. DT Matthew Alexander- 59.4 (22)
13. CB Ahmari Harvey- 58.8 (28)
14. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 58.4 (19)
15. CB Daiquan White- 58.2 (9)
16. CB Zachary Tobe- 56.8 (53)
16. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 56.8 (44)
18. LB Cayman Spaulding- 56.1 (6)
19. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 53.9 (25)
20. LB Kyle Efford- 53.2 (59)
21. DT Akelo Stone- 51.6 (37)
22. LB E.J. Lightsey- 41.1 (68)
23. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 35.3 (68)
