PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 36-34 Victory Over Boston College

Who performed the best in the Yellow Jackets victory on Saturday?

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech is coming off a gritty road win against Boston College on Saturday. The Georgia Tech offense was rolling once again and put up 600+ yards of total offense and 36 points. The defense had its struggles again and allowed the highest yards output for Boston College and its best offensive performance of the season. While it was not a pretty victory, it sets up the Yellow Jackets with a great opportunity at Bobby Dodd Stadium in the biggest game of the Brent Key era. Coach Key reacted to the victory. 

"Good to come out with a win, as always. I'm always happy to get a win, regardless of how the win occurs or who it's against. We made that commitment at the beginning of the season. We're going to enjoy it when we win. But I'm also not going to blow smoke up people's butts either. And I was disappointed in some things in the game. Obviously, I'm excited we won, but there are also some things disappointed about that we've got to continue to improve,” said Key. 

Let’s take a look at who performed well and stood out on both sides of the ball. 

Offense 

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Temple Owls in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. WR Jordan Allen- 90.7 (16) 

2. WR Malik Rutherford- 85.5 (36) 

3. WR Eric RIvers- 79.6 (50) 

4. QB Haynes Kng- 74.4 (77) 

5. RB Malachi Hosley- 73.5 (48) 

6. OL Keylan Rutledge- 67.3 (77) 

7. OL Malachi Carney- 67.1 (77) 

7. WR Dean Patterson- 67.1 (27) 

9. TE Josh Beetham- 64.7 (29) 

10. WR Isiah Canion- 63.8 (55) 

11. OL Joe Fusile- 63.0 (24) 

12. OL Ethan Mackenny- 61.9 (77) 

13. OL Harrison Moore- 61.1 (57) 

14. RB Daylon Gordon- 60.0 (1) 

15. TE Brett Seither- 58.9 (27) 

16. WR Zion Taylor- 58.7 (14) 

17. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 58.2 ( 73) 

18. TE J.T Byrne- 54.7 (33) 

19. TE Luke Harpring- 54.2 (16) 

20. RB Jamal Haynes- 49.5 (30) 

21. RB Trelain Maddox- 34.0 (3) 

Defense 

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. DB Jy Gilmore- 73.7 (42) 

2. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 68.3 (42) 

3. DB Omar Daniels- 67.0 (41) 

4. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 65.4 (10) 

4. DT Jason Moore- 65.4 (30) 

6. CB Rodney Shelley- 63.8 (46) 

7. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 62.2 (24) 

8. DB Tae Harris- 61.5 (15) 

9. LB Tah’j Butler- 61.1 (26) 

10. EDGE Brayden Manley- 60.5 (13) 

11. DB Kelvin Hill- 60.4 (21) 

12. DT Matthew Alexander- 59.4 (22) 

13. CB Ahmari Harvey- 58.8 (28) 

14. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 58.4 (19) 

15. CB Daiquan White- 58.2 (9) 

16. CB Zachary Tobe- 56.8 (53) 

16. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 56.8 (44)

18. LB Cayman Spaulding- 56.1 (6) 

19. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 53.9 (25) 

20. LB Kyle Efford- 53.2 (59) 

21. DT Akelo Stone- 51.6 (37) 

22. LB E.J. Lightsey- 41.1 (68) 

23. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 35.3 (68) 

