PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 41-16 Win Over Syracuse
Georgia Tech came out with a dominant victory at home over Syracuse and was in full control throughout the game. The offense put up nearly 550 yards, and the defense held Syracuse to 16 points. Haynes King had a Heisman-worthy performance, finishing with 395 yards and five total touchdowns. Jordan Allen stepped up big in the absence of Malik Rutherford and was one of the highest graded players on the offensive side of the ball per Pro Football Focus. It was a great win for Georgia Tech, which had to lean on some unfamiliar faces to step up in new role,s and they delivered. Head coach Brent Key put it best.
"Yeah, I mean, that's the name of the game. I mean, recruiting's our lifeblood. There's a lot of, room full of really, really good football players, high school football players in there right now, and we need more of those guys to come join us as well. But we really, we made a very, very conscious effort to develop our depth, at keep positions, and secondary was definitely one of them defensive tackle, defensive line was definitely one of them,” said Key.
“Last year, you know, we started losing guys on the back end, and it not only hurt you on the defensive side, but it hurt you on special teams. That's where it really starts to show up. So, but to me, you never where you need to be from a depth standpoint, from a roster standpoint. And we got to continue to work our tails off to increase our depth and increase increase the level of our roster, and we will."
So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. OG Benjamin Galloway- 82.4 (5)
2. QB Haynes King- 82.1 (65)
3. WR Jordan Allen- 80.9 (19)
4. WR Zion Taylor- 75.0 (16)
5. OG Keylan Rutledge- 74.3 (70)
6. RB Malachi Hosley- 73.8 (22)
7. WR Bailey Stockton- 72.8 (30)
8. OT Ethan MacKenny- 71.8 (63)
9. TE Luke Harpring- 70.2 (31)
10. TE Josh Beetham- 69.1 (21)
11. OT Malachi Carney- 66.0 (65)
12. RB Shane Marshall- 65.7 (1)
13. RB Daylon Gordon- 65.7 (1)
14. WR Dean Patterson- 64.3 (33)
15. WR Eric Rivers- 64.0 (44)
16. QB Aaron Philo- 62.3 (5)
17. OG Joe Fusile- 62.1 (70)
18. RB Jamal Haynes- 61.3 (29)
19. OT Jameson Riggs- 60.1 (5)
20. WR Debron Gatling- 60.0 (2)
20. OT Andrew Rosinski- 60.0 (2)
20. WR Chris Elko- 60.0 (1)
23. TE J.T. Byrne- 58.8 (23)
24. RB J.P. Powell- 54.8 (2)
25. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 54.0 (70)
26. RB Trelain Maddox- 52.3 (17)
27. WR Isiah Canion- 51.5 (39)
28. TE Brett Seither- 41.8 (19)
Defense
1. DB Tae Harris- 90.3 (31)
2. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 74.9 (41)
3. LB Tah’j Butler- 73.5 (24)
3. CB Daiquan White- 73.5 (49)
5. DB Omar Daniels- 72.4 (52)
6. DT Jason Moore- 72.1 (33)
7. EDGE Brayden Manley- 71.2 (20)
8. CB Zachary Tobe- 69.3 (24)
9. LB Kyle Efford- 68.6 (41)
10. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 68.5 (21)
11. DB Kelvin Hill- 66.4 (44)
12. DB Will Kiker- 64.9 (11)
13. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 64.2 (43)
14. DB Christian Pritchett- 62.1 (4)
15. LB E.J. Lightsey- 61.9 (40)
16. CB Rodney Shelley- 60.1 (37)
17. LB Cayman Spaulding- 56.7 (30)
18. EDGE Andre Fuller- 56.5 (21)
19. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 56.0 (19)
20. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 54.5 (6)
21. EDGE AJ Hoffler- 54.5 (43)
22. CB Jon Mitchell- 54.4 (21)
23. DT Landen Marshall- 53.8 (22)
24. DT Shymeik Jones- 52.4 (30)
25. LB Melvin Jordan- 50.8 (8)