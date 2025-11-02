PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Loss To NC State On Saturday
Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season in a day when six AP top 25 teams lost. For the Yellow Jackets, it was their worst defensive performance of the season as they gave up 48 points to the NC State Wolfpack and couldn’t get stops. The Yellow Jackets gave up 583 yards of total offense. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back Jayden Scott rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown in the victory for the Wolfpack.
Georgia Tech now has a bye week coming up and will look to get healthy and reset before the final three games of the regular season. Let’s take a look at how the Yellow Jackets performed on Saturday and how PFF graded them for their performance against the Wolfpack last night.
Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 85.1 (73)
2. WR Zion Taylor- 76.5 (14)
3. WR Eric Rivers- 75.8 (49)
4. TE Brett Seither- 75.0 (25)
5. TE Luke Harpring- 72.4 (26)
6. WR Jordan Allen- 70.6 (49)
7. TE J.T. Byrne- 70.4 (18)
8. RB Trelain Maddox- 68.4 (4)
9. RB Malachi Hosley- 67.6 (31)
10. OG Benjamin Galloway- 63.0 (8)
11. OT Malachi Carney- 62.9 (65)
12. RB Jamal Haynes- 59.9 (39)
13. OL Tana-Alo-Tupuola- 59.3 (73)
14. OG Joe Fusile- 58.1 (73)
15. TE Josh Beetham- 58.1 (20)
16. OTJameson Riggs- 56.8 (43)
17. WR Isiah Canion- 55.2 (58)
18. OT Ethan Mackenny- 50.9 (30)
19. WR Malik Rutherford- 49.8 (10)
20. OL Keylan Rutledge- 49.5 (73)
21. WR Dean Patterson- 45.5 (22)
Defense
1. DT Akelo Stone- 73.0 (40)
2. LB Kyle Effotd- 71.9 (53)
3. LB Cayman Spaulding- 70.7 (27)
4. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 69.5 (7)
5. DT Jason Moore- 67.8 (38)
6. EDGE Brayden Manley- 67.0 (24)
7. CB Zachary Tobe- 65.6 (49)
8. EDGE AJ Hoffler- 63.9 (42)
9. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 62.8 (30)
10. CB Daiquan White- 60.6 (30)
11. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 60.0 (51)
12. LB Tah’j Butler- 59.9 (27)
13. EDGE Christian Garrett- 59.7 (2)
14. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 59.7 (19)
15. DB Kelvin Hill- 59.3 (45)
16. DB Omar Daniels- 57.3 (70)
17. LB E.J. Lightsey- 55.4 (58)
18. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 52.6 (70)
19. CB Rodney Shelley- 51.6 (58)
20. EDGE Andre Fuller- 49.3 (19)
21. DT Shymeik Jones- 48.0 (11)