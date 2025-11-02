All Yellow Jackets

PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Loss To NC State On Saturday

How did Georgia Tech players grade out in the loss to the Wolfpack?

Najeh Wilkins

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent key during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent key during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season in a day when six AP top 25 teams lost. For the Yellow Jackets, it was their worst defensive performance of the season as they gave up 48 points to the NC State Wolfpack and couldn’t get stops. The Yellow Jackets gave up 583 yards of total offense. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back Jayden Scott rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown in the victory for the Wolfpack. 

Georgia Tech now has a bye week coming up and will look to get healthy and reset before the final three games of the regular season. Let’s take a look at how the Yellow Jackets performed on Saturday and how PFF graded them for their performance against the Wolfpack last night. 

Snap counts are in parentheses. 

Offense 

latest
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. QB Haynes King- 85.1 (73) 

2. WR Zion Taylor- 76.5 (14) 

3. WR Eric Rivers- 75.8 (49) 

4. TE Brett Seither- 75.0 (25) 

5. TE Luke Harpring- 72.4 (26) 

6. WR Jordan Allen- 70.6 (49) 

7. TE J.T. Byrne- 70.4 (18) 

8. RB Trelain Maddox- 68.4 (4) 

9. RB Malachi Hosley- 67.6 (31) 

10. OG Benjamin Galloway- 63.0 (8) 

11. OT Malachi Carney- 62.9 (65) 

12. RB Jamal Haynes- 59.9 (39) 

13. OL Tana-Alo-Tupuola- 59.3 (73) 

14. OG Joe Fusile- 58.1 (73) 

15. TE Josh Beetham- 58.1 (20) 

16. OTJameson Riggs- 56.8 (43) 

17. WR Isiah Canion- 55.2 (58) 

18. OT Ethan Mackenny- 50.9 (30) 

19. WR Malik Rutherford- 49.8 (10) 

20. OL Keylan Rutledge- 49.5 (73) 

21. WR Dean Patterson- 45.5 (22) 

Defense 

Latest
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. DT Akelo Stone- 73.0 (40) 

2. LB Kyle Effotd- 71.9 (53) 

3. LB Cayman Spaulding- 70.7 (27) 

4. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 69.5 (7) 

5. DT Jason Moore- 67.8 (38) 

6. EDGE Brayden Manley- 67.0 (24) 

7. CB Zachary Tobe- 65.6 (49) 

8. EDGE AJ Hoffler- 63.9 (42) 

9. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 62.8 (30) 

10. CB Daiquan White- 60.6 (30) 

11. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 60.0 (51) 

12. LB Tah’j Butler- 59.9 (27) 

13. EDGE Christian Garrett- 59.7 (2) 

14. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 59.7 (19) 

15. DB Kelvin Hill- 59.3 (45) 

16. DB Omar Daniels- 57.3 (70) 

17. LB E.J. Lightsey- 55.4 (58) 

18. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 52.6 (70) 

19. CB Rodney Shelley- 51.6 (58) 

20. EDGE Andre Fuller- 49.3 (19) 

21. DT Shymeik Jones- 48.0 (11) 

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Home/Football