PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Win Over Clemson

How did Georgia Tech players grade out in the win over Clemson yesterday?

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dean Patterson (11) and wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) a two-point conversion against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech had not beaten Clemson since 2014 and the Yellow Jackets did it in dramatic fashion today. After trailing 14-13 in the second half, the Yellow Jackets put together clutch play after clutch lay, with none bigger than Aidan Birr's 55-yard field goal at the end of the game. With no timeouts, Georgia Tech ran a play to get it to the middle of the field and hurried the field goal team out onto the field.

Yellow Jackets kicker Aidan Birr was perfect on the day and the season, and he made the most important one count. Birr hurried onto the field and kicked the field goal right down the middle and giving Georgia Tech their biggest win of the Brent Key era.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Haynes King Georgia Tec
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) hands the ball off to running back Jamal Haynes (1) against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. QB Haynes King- 90.2 (71)

2. WR Isiah Canion- 73,6 (49)

3. WR Zion Taylor- 72.5 (9)

4. WR Eric Rivers- 71.5 (50)

5. OL Ethan Mackenny- 64,6 (71)

6. WR Dean Patterson- 64.4 (24)

7. OL Jameson Riggs- 63.8 (25)

8. WR Malik Rutherford- 63.8 (38)

9. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 63.4 (29)

10. OL Keylan Rutledge- 63.2 (69)

11. RB Jamal Haynes- 61.2 (44)

12. OL Harrison Moore- 60.4 (71)

13. OL Will Reed- 60.0 (2)

14. RB Malachi Hosley- 59.4 (33)

15. WR Bailey Stockton- 55.7 (8)

16. OL Joe Fusile- 51.9 (42)

17. TE Luke Harpring- 51.5 (8)

18. TE Josh Beetham- 51.2 (22)

19. OL Malachi Carney- 45.9 (46)

20. TE Brett Seither- 42.6 (39)

21. TE J.T. Byrne- 26.7 (31)

Defense

Georgia Tech vs Clemso
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. DB Daiquan White- 75.4 (17)

2. LB Melvin Jordan- 73.6 (10)

3. DL Jason Moore- 73.6 (26)

4. DB Kelvin Hill- 70.8 (15)

5. LB E.J. Lightsey- 67.8 (49)

6. DB Rodney Shelley- 66.7 (22)

7. DL Landen Marshall- 66.3 (6)

8. LB Kyle Efford- 66.0 (49)

9. DL Akelo Stone- 65.8 (24)

10. DL Jordan van den Berg- 65.1 (35)

11. LB Tah'j Butler- 63.9 (11)

12. DB Jy Gilmore- 63.6 (57)

13. DB Ahmari Harvey- 63.0 (55)

14. DB Omar Daniels- 62.9 (47)

15. DL Matthew Alexander- 61.4 (34)

16. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 61.3 (54)

17. DB Tae Harris- 60.6 (3)

18. DB Zachary Tobe- 59.8 (28)

19. DE Brayden Manley- 58.2 (37)

20. DL Jordan Boyd- 58.0 (8)

21. DE Andre Fuller- 51.0 (35)

22. LB Cayman Spaulding- 49.6 (15)

23. DE A.J. Hoffler- 49.6 (35)

24. DE Amontrae Bradford- 32.5 (10)

While just one win, this shows that Georgia Tech has taken a significant step forward and shown the ability to beat the Tigers, who were a popular pick to win the national championship before the season.

The interesting thing to watch now is how Georgia Tech handles this success. They are likely going to be favored in every game for the rest of the season and may not face a ranked foe until the season finale against Georgia. This is a monumental win for the program. but the work is just beginning. There are nine weeks to go.

But this one is going to feel good for quite some time.

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

