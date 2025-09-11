Picks and Predictions For Every Week Three ACC Game
College Football has moved into week three and once again, some of the biggest matchups in the country are going to be in the ACC.
Georgia Tech and Clemson are going to start their respective ACC schedules this weekend and the winner is going to remain a contender in the conference race, while the loser will be playing catch up. Miami hopes to avoid being the latest team to be upset by USF while Pittsburgh faces West Virginia in another installment of the Backyard Brawl.
So who wins this week? Note, I will have a full breakdown and prediction for Georgia Tech and Clemson this Friday.
Thursday
1. NC State at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET)
ACC play gets started on Thursday night when NC State heads to Wake Forest to face the Demon Deacons. Both teams are 2-0 and have looked shaky in their respective wins this season, but I trust Dave Doeren and NC State a lot more in this spot. Quarterback CJ Bailey will have another solid game and the Wolfpack are going to start 3-0.
Final Score: NC State 31, Wake Forest 16
Friday
2. Colgate at Syracuse (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
This is a rare breather in the schedule for Syracuse. The Orange have one of the toughest schedules in the country, but should get an easy win on Friday night.
Final Score: Syracuse 45, Colgate 10
Saturday
3. William & Mary at Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Virginia looked like they were going to get a big victory against NC State last week, but lost due to some costly mistakes. They should rebound quickly vs William & Mary on Saturday.
Final Score: Virginia 41, William & Mary 10
4. SMU at Missouri State (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)
After taking a loss to Baylor last weekend, SMU should rebound with a big win over Missouri State, who has had a rough start to their season.
Final Score: SMU 55, Missouri State 17
5. Pittsburgh at West Virginia (3:30 p.m ET, ESPN)
One of the best rivalries in the country gets a new chapter. West Virginia took a loss to Ohio last weekend and have had some tough injury luck early on. Pittsburgh has started 2-0, but they have not faced any sort of real competition. This seems like a prime upset spot, but Pitt finds a way to win.
Final Score: Pitt 31, WVU 20
6. Richmond at North Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
North Carolina bounced back from their embarrassing loss to TCU by beating Charlotte and now the Tar Heels will host Richmond. Unless something shocking happens, Bill Belichick will get his first home win in Chapel Hill.
Final Score: North Carolina 27, Richmond 10
7. No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami (4:30, CW Network)
One of the marquee games of the weekend. Can South Florida pull another upset or will Miami flex its muscles and show why they are ranked in the top five? I think Miami holds a big advantage on the line of scrimmage and should be able to control this game if they play mistake free football. Expect a close one early, but Miami finds a way to win and avoid the upset.
Final Score: Miami 38, USF 21
8. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
The seat is getting hotter and hotter for Brent Pry at Virginia Tech and he has to win this game to cool things down. With an 0-2 start, things have gotten restless in Blacksburg and a loss to ODU, who has beaten VT before, would be catastrophic. I think they find a way to win at home and avoid hot seat talk for a couple of more weeks.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, ODU 24
9. Duke at Tulane (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
The headline in this game will be Duke quarterback Darian Mensah returning to where he started his college career. Tulane is vying for the group of five playoff spot while Duke is hoping to bounce back from their loss to Illinois. If Duke can take care of the football and not repeat the mistakes of last week, I think their defense will take care of business in the end.
Final Score: Duke 38, Tulane 34
10. Minnesota at Cal (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
An intriguing late night game to finish off the weekend. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been one of the stars in the ACC through two weeks, but is going to be facing a tough Minnesota defense. The ACC could use a win here and I think Sagapolutele is going to make just enough plays to do so.
Final Score: Cal 24, Minnesota 20
11. Boston College at Stanford (10:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Boston College certainly looked like the better team against Michigan State last weekend, but they lost in overtime. The perfect remedy after a loss is a game against this Stanford team. The Cardinal have looked lifeless in these first two weeks, and I don't expect that to change against the Eagles.
Final Score: Boston College 33, Stanford 13