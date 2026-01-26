Reviewing Georgia Tech's Quarterback Room Post Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech only grabbed one quarterback out of the transfer portal in the 2026 cycle. However, it was a hit in landing the brother of the Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza threw for 286 yards and five touchdowns. He also registered a 99.4 quarterback rating. While he played for a limited time, he showed that he can run an offense and be a leader for a program.

Here is more on Mendoza

“Mendoza graded really well when you look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF). He finished with an 85.5 offensive grade and a 69.6 passing grade. Mendoza graded really well when he was under pressure, finishing with a 90.1 offensive grade. When he is blitzed, he went 5-6 for 89 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a 90.6 offensive grade when he was blitzed, which is one of the best numbers you will find. One thing that a lot of teams do, especially in the ACC, is blitz the quarterback. Not everybody plays well when pressure is sent their way, but Mendoza proved he can handle it and not let it faze him. He certainly has potential and is a solid quarterback.”

Graham Knowles will likely be in line to compete for a starting role next year. The 6’7 rocket arm quarterback has been patiently waiting to get his opportunity. He only got in for a couple of snaps this past season and went 1/1 for 84 yards and a touchdown. He had a high quarterback rating, and even though it was one pass, it proved that he can make plays. He can hit a lot of different throws across the field and place the ball wherever he wants. Here is more on him after high school.

“Coming out of high school, Knowles was a four-star prospect and the No.18 QB per ESPN. He threw for 3,195 yards and 21 touchdowns and completed 73% of his passes. He led Southlake Carroll to a 13-2 record and the semifinals during the 2023 season. Knowles is an extremely talented quarterback who is massive at 6’7 and 230 pounds.”

Grady Adamson will be a redshirt freshman in 2026, and he was a standout player from Deer Creek, Oklahoma. He was a three-star prospect and was the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Back of the Year. He is another player with a great amount of potential and a playmaker in the quarterback position. He can make a lot of off-platform throws and is known for big plays when the pocket breaks down.

Cole Bergeron was one of the elite pickups for the Yellow Jackets after flipping him from Virginia Tech. He was just the third blue-chip recruit for Georgia Tech in the 2026 cycle behind Traeviss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry. He has a great amount of potential and a high ceiling. The question is, will he be patient enough for his opportunity?

Overall, the Yellow Jackets have a high ceiling quarterback room with a low floor. Any of these guys can earn a role and be the starter. They all still need development to become the quarterbacks they want to become in the future. With former Heisman quarterback Chris Weinke as their coach, and his pedigree of developing Haynes King and Aaron Philo while they were both at Georgia Tech. I would say there is optimism when it comes to the room, and one that should still be able to play at a high level in 2026. The Ramblin Wreck did a good job of attacking the portal and landing a guy with some experience in Mendoza, who should elevate the room and make it much better. It will be pivotal for the future of the quarterback room at Georgia Tech.



