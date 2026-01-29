Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Position Review: Running Backs

Georgia Tech did a lot to strengthen its running back room in the transfer portal despite just one addition. One of the most important things they did was keep the majority of their roster at the position. The Yellow Jackets didn’t see any running back enter their name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. Georgia Tech returned Trelain Maddox, Shane Marshall, Chad Alexander, and Malachi Hosley. The Yellow Jackets also brought in one of the best running backs from the portal that makes them one of the best running back rooms in the country. Georgia Tech landed an NFL talent and a player that defenses will have to scheme and prepare for. Let’s take a closer look at the room after the portal.

Who Returns?

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malachi Hosley eventually took over the starting role for the Yellow Jackets last season and averaged 7.1 yards per carry in 2025. Despite his limited carries, he was explosive and ran the ball at a high level. Hosley had three 100-yard outings on the ground and had his best performance vs Virginia Tech, where he rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 11.7 yards per carry.

One of the biggest moves of the transfer portal was when the Yellow Jackets acquired former Michigan RB Justice Haynes. It sent shockwaves throughout the NCAA and instantly made the Yellow Jackets a better team on offense. Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes rushed for 100 yards in six of the seven games played in 2025. Georgia Tech hasn’t had a running back of his caliber since Jahmyr Gibbs back in 2020-2021

Trelain Maddox has endured a limited role with the Yellow Jackets throughout his career because of rotation or injuries. His bright spot in 2025 was when he scored in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against BYU on a 4th and goal. Maddox took the direct snap and punched it in for Georgia Tech. It won’t be easy for Maddox to see the field a ton with the Yellow Jackets having a crowded backfield and a good stable of running backs, but

J.P Powell didn’t see the field a whole lot as a true freshman but made an impact with limited touches. He had 61 yards on just one carry against Temple. He added a touchdown against Gardner-Webb. Powell has a lot of potential, and it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a role for the Yellow Jackets as a sophomore.

Shane Marshall primarily played special teams for the Yellow Jackets in his freshman campaign and returned kicks for the Yellow Jackets. With the departure of Bailey Stockton, it could open up more opportunities for Marshall to be able to make an impact and help Georgia Tech in that area of the field.

Chad Alexander dealt with an injury during 2025 and didn’t see the field a whole lot for the Yellow Jackets. He was most productive in 2024, when he rushed for 280 yards and a touchdown. Alexander provides much-needed depth as a player and is one Georgia Tech can lean on in situations as a veteran presence in the room.

Another thing of note is that Georgia Tech didn’t add a 2026 RB prospect to the class, and will largely depend on the six they already have. A good thing is that they all have some kind of experience playing at the collegiate level. There is a mix of young players and veterans. This room got better after the portal and will go a long way in determining how good the Yellow Jackets will be in 2026.

More Georgia Tech Football News: