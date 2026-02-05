Bleav in Georgia Tech: Evaluating the Yellow Jackets Roster With Spring Football One Month Away

The transfer portal is closed and we are just one month away from spring football getting underway for Georgia Tech.

This was an eventful offseason for the Yellow Jackets. They are bringing in two new coordinators, had quite a bit of turnover on the offensive side of the ball, and had a busy transfer portal cycle. This is going to look much different than last season and the spring will be the first glimpse of the new look Georgia Tech squad.

On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, we break down each position on the roster and give a preview of what the Yellow Jackets might look like this season.

Spring game date announced

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech football’s 2026 White & Gold Game, presented by Renasant Bank, will be held on Saturday, April 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and admission is FREE.

The White & Gold Game, Georgia Tech’s annual spring game, is the first and only chance to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action before the highly anticipated ’26 season kicks off on Sept. 5 versus Colorado. The game also represents fans’ first opportunity to see the Jackets’ 19 incoming transfers (including RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza) and 18 already-enrolled freshmen in the White and Gold, alongside the returners from last season’s 9-4 squad, which include five returning all-Atlantic Coast Conference performers in PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny.

Georgia Tech athletics will host two special events in conjunction with the White & Gold Game – Tech’s first-ever Legends Brunch and a FREE on-field kids’ clinic.

Additional White & Gold Game details (including parking) and events will be finalized and announced in the coming days and weeks.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The White & Gold Game is the culmination of Georgia Tech’s spring practice season, which begins on Monday, March 10.

