Post Portal Position Review Wide Receivers

It was quite the transition for the Yellow Jackets in the wide receiver room with a bevy of players graduating and a number of players hitting the transfer portal to find other homes. Isaiah Canion (Georgia), Jamauri Brice (still in portal), Zion Taylor (Western Kentucky), and Bailey Stockton (Florida). The Yellow Jackets added three wide receivers in the transfer portal in Jaiven Plummer, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Isaiah Fuhrmann.

Jordan Allen is the only pass catcher returning for the Yellow Jackets who caught a pass in 2025. He was explosive and fun to watch for Georgia Tech, and saw his role increase. He finished with 22 catches for 304 yards. Allen had his best game against NC State, finishing with five catches for 110 yards. He also added a rushing touchdown vs Boston College.

Jaylen Mbakwe was a prized acquisition for the Yellow Jackets out of the portal. He changes the trajectory of the room and finally gets a chance to be a main guy in an offense that is looking for a top guy. Mbakwe was a former five-star prospect and one of the best prospects coming out of high school. The two-way player will be one to watch and could potentially have a plethora of explosive plays in the offense.

Jaiven Plummer gets a chance to carve a role for the Yellow Jackets after limited action at California. His big body frame will be something to watch. Here is more on Plummer when I wrote about him getting acquired

“When you take a look at the stats, Plummer finished with two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. He fills a big need for the Yellow Jackets, which is a big body, wide receiver. With his strong catch radius, ability to win the 50/50 ball, and ability as a red-zone threat, he is a viable option. The Yellow Jackets usually have smaller wide receivers who are quick and create a great amount of separation. Plummer fulfills a different role similar to Isiah Canion, who left for Georgia.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Plummer has a 54.9 offensive grade and a 58.4 receiving grade. He has a solid 70.7 drop grade, which means he grades on the higher end when it comes to not dropping the football and being a dependable target for the quarterbacks. Plummer should be able to compete for a job in the spring and solidify himself as a weapon in the Brent Key offense.”

Isaiah Fuhrmann is probably the most interesting to watch out of all in the portal with his 6’4 and 192-pound frame. He is an explosive wide receiver with his size, and he also possesses big-play ability. He finished with 907 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He has the ability to catch the 50/50 all but also the speed and elusiveness to take a short pass for a touchdown. Here is more on what Fuhrmann did via our own Jackson Caudell.

“This past season for the Phoenix, Fuhrmann (6'4, 192 LBS) totaled 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 19 yards per catch. Per Pro Football Focus, Fuhrmann finished with a 78.5 overall grade on offense in 611 snaps. He was ranked as the No. 1553 player in the transfer portal and the No. 226 wide receiver according to 247Sports.”

Georgia Tech brings back a core of wide receivers who are young and hungry, along with a veteran in Joseph Moseley, Cal Faulkner, Evan Haynes, Chris Elko, Deborn Gatling, Isaac Obrokta, Darnell Collins, and Kentrell Davis. Last year, Allen was a freshman who carved out a role. Can one of the young guys repeat the same thing in 2026?

Overall, the room should be good enough for the Yellow Jackets to make big plays and dominate defenses. We will get a good glimpse of it in the spring.

