Postseason Projections for Georgia Tech After Their Win Over Boston College
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 15 Georgia Tech found a way to keep its CFP and ACC Championship hopes alive by overcoming a 28-17 4th quarter deficit at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets now have a massive showdown against Pittsburgh next Saturday, and it is going to be the first home primetime game of the year. Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh is going to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
With a win against the Panthers, Georgia Tech will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game and then have a shot at making it to the College Football Playoff.
Postseason Projections
Most of the latest postseason projections have Georgia Tech destined for the College Football Playoff. The ESPN roundtable was split between Georgia Tech and Virginia as the representative for the ACC:
ESPN:
Bill Connelly: (6) Oregon vs (11) Georgia Tech
Eli Lederman: (6) Oregon vs (11) Georgia Tech
Max Olson: (6) Ole Miss vs (11) Georgia Tech
Jake Trotter: (6) Oregon vs (11) Georgia Tech
Dave Wilson: (6) Oregon vs (11) Georgia Tech
Other Expert Projections
CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford has Georgia Tech as the No. 11 seed in the playoff and facing No. 6 seed Alabama. CBS Sports Bud Elliott has Georgia Tech as the No. 10 seed in the CFP and facing No. 7 in the first round. On3 Sports Andy Staples has Georgia Tech as the No. 11 seed and going to play Ole Miss in the first round.
Despite poor play on the defensive side of the football, Georgia Tech finds itself one win away from getting to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship. After the win last night, head coach Brent Key acknowledged the magnitude of the game next Saturday:
"Yeah, it's a home game for us, so I would expect to be a really good atmosphere. We love playing at home. You love the fans. I can't wait to see the fans and the students and everyone there. But I did do one thing different in the locker room just told the team I said I'm not waiting until tomorrow, I'm not waiting until tomorrow to talk, so maybe I did change the routine a little bit right I told them I said one week from now, right, we're in a play-in in all right, so from this moment forward everything is geared towards us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday so we're not waiting, there ain't no sit around 24 hour rule."
This is shaping up to be the biggest game of the Brent Key era and there is a lot on the line next Saturday. Will Georgia Tech rise to the challenge and defeat the Panthers?